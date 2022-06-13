Nancy M. Mannisto, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy M. Mannisto, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional for her excellence in Pediatric Medicine and her work with Royal Oak Pediatrics.

A board-certified Pediatrician with nearly three decades of experience in her field, Dr. Mannisto is a practicing partner with Royal Oak Pediatrics, at 26657 Woodward Ave., Suite 200, in Huntington Woods, MI. Within the practice, Dr. Mannisto and her team of healthcare providers treat children ages birth to 21, adhering strictly to American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations in a patient-centered care environment.

A compassionate, dedicated physician, Dr. Mannisto strives to take time with each patient, listening intently and addressing any concerns that may arise during an exam. She closely follows the growth and development of her patients, providing preventative care and addressing any acute medical needs that may occur. In addition to her practice, she is affiliated with William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, and the Children's Hospital of Michigan, in Detroit.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Mannisto obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medical Studies and Philosophy from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1986. She earned her Medical Degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 1993. Following medical school, she completed a Pediatric Residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI, in 1996. As a result of her extensive training, Dr. Mannisto is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. A Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, she is additionally an active member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Michigan State Medical Society, and the Oakland County Medical Society, among her professional affiliations.

On a personal note, Dr. Mannisto enjoys baking, beaded jewelry making, walking, and reading Scandinavian mystery novels in her spare time. She and her husband, Glen Mannisto, have been married for over 30 years. They have two adult daughters and two Labrador pups.

