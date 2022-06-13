TCU Development Corporation Breaks Ground at 1155 Joseph Cyr

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TCU Development Corporation recently broke ground at 1155 Joseph Cyr, a mid-rise mixed-use rental development located in Ottawa's Beacon Hill-Cyrville neighbourhood.

1155 Joseph Cyr is a six-storey building with 116 residential units, including a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, and one commercial unit, set to be complete by 2024.

"We are proud to be breaking ground on our development in the Beacon Hill-Cyrville neighbourhood," said Mike Corneau, TCU's Principal & Co-Founder at the May 24th groundbreaking of the project.

"We take pride in, and embrace, the responsibility of developing 117 new units that will enrich the lives of people in the community."

Added Tim Tierney, Ottawa City Councillor for Beacon Hill-Cyrville Ward: "I am very excited to see shovels in the ground at 1155 Joseph Cyr St. This will breathe new life into a neglected corner of our ward and is within the St. Laurent Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Plan area, walking distance from the Confederation Line's St. Laurent Station. This is a prime example of smart, environmentally friendly infill, boasting 60 bicycle parking spots and generous landscaping."

Morley Hoppner will be managing the construction of the building. Also involved are Figurr Architects Collective, Cleland Jardine Engineering, 4té Interior Design, Fotenn Planning + Design, Paterson Group, Stantec, GWAL and ZW Group.

1155 Joseph Cyr will include a rooftop terrace, sky lounge amenity room and a communal work space. A resident-focused commercial tenant will anchor the ground floor of the development, fronting on Cyrville Rd.

