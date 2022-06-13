Global Biometric Authentication Market Report 2022: Emerging Developments, Customer Experience Applications, and Use Cases of Biometrics Adoption

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biometric Authentication Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global biometric authentication sector, particularly focusing on its application in customer experience use cases. The study analyzes the growth drivers and restraints, emerging developments, customer experience applications, and use cases of biometrics adoption.



The global biometric authentication industry is growing fast because of the ubiquity of some biometric modalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The deployment of biometric technologies is increasing across business sectors because of their ease of use, high security and assurance, and quick scalability.

The analyst expects biometric technology implementation for mobile transactions (facial and fingerprint recognition) to continue expanding alongside the proliferation of voice biometrics in contact centers.



The study also profiles biometric solutions providers with game-changing innovations and presents growth opportunities and key takeaways that will affect industry participants and end-user organizations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. User Authentication - Introduction and Evolution

Introduction to User Authentication

User Authentication Factors and Approaches

Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

3. Biometric Authentication

Types of Biometric Authentication

4. Classification of Biometric Authentication Modalities

How Biometric Systems Work

Benefits of Biometric Authentication

Limitations of Biometric Authentication

5. Customer Perspectives and CX Use Cases

Key Statistics

Significant Developments in the Global Biometrics Industry

Global CX Priorities for Businesses

Biometric Authentication Use Cases for CX

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Significant Trends Across Sectors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Biometric Solutions - Decision-Making Factors

Deployment Considerations for End-User Organizations

7. Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles

Profile Selection Criteria

Profile - AU10TIX

Profile - Authenteq

Profile - Nuance

Profile - Phonexia

Profile - Onfido

Profile - Whispeak

Strategic Factors for Biometric Authentication Providers

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Partner with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors to Expand User Base

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrate Biometric Solutions with Conversational AI to Serve Customers Better

Growth Opportunity 3: Offer Multimodal Biometrics for Enhanced Accuracy and Flexibility

Growth Opportunity 4: Use AI and Blockchain Technologies for Improved Security

Growth Opportunity 5: Integrate Biometric Solutions into Payment Systems to Boost CX

9. Relevant Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g38ip0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets