Harvest Announces Change to Risk Rating of Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund

OAKVILLE, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the following change to the risk rating of Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund (the "mutual fund").

The risk rating for Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund has decreased from "medium" to "low to medium".

No changes have been made to the investment objective or strategy of the mutual fund. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the mutual fund can be found in the mutual fund's most recently filed prospectus.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

