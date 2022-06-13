ñol

Harvest Announces Change to Risk Rating of Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund

by PRNewswire
June 13, 2022 12:46 PM | 1 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the following change to the risk rating of Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund (the "mutual fund").

The risk rating for Harvest Canadian Income & Growth Fund has decreased from "medium" to "low to medium".

No changes have been made to the investment objective or strategy of the mutual fund. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the mutual fund can be found in the mutual fund's most recently filed prospectus.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment funds in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c1116.html

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesMutual FundsMarketsPress Releases