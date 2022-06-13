Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Appoints New Commissioner of Canada Elections

GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Mr. Stéphane Perrault, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline J. Simard as Commissioner of Canada Elections. Her tenure will begin on August 15, 2022.

The Commissioner is responsible for enforcement under the Canada Elections Act and operates independently from Elections Canada in conducting investigations and other enforcement activities. By law, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) appoints the Commissioner after consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Caroline J. Simard has been Vice-Chairperson, Broadcasting, at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) since 2017. As part of her responsibilities, she rendered decisions on compliance and enforcement matters.

Sworn in as a lawyer in 1994, Ms. Simard has more than 28 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. Before joining the CRTC, she spent a decade as a lawyer for Justice Canada. Among other work experience, she was also a senior telecommunications specialist for the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency. Ms. Simard holds both a Master and a Doctor of Laws and was also a doctoral fellow of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Caroline J. Simard as the new Commissioner of Canada Elections," said Mr. Perrault. "After a thorough search that involved a panel of senior civil servants, including the Director of Public Prosecutions, I'm confident that we have found the best candidate. Ms. Simard will no doubt contribute to protecting the integrity of the electoral process and maintaining the public's trust in federal elections."

Ms. Simard will replace Yves Côté who is finishing his 10-year term as Commissioner of Canada Elections.

"I want to thank Mr. Côté for his tireless work and dedication to serving Canadians, not only during his tenure as Commissioner but throughout his career in the public service," said Mr. Perrault.

Prior to becoming Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Côté occupied a number of senior positions within the public service, including Associate Deputy Minister of Justice from 2008 to 2012.

"It has been a true pleasure and privilege to serve as Commissioner of Canada Elections," said Mr. Côté. "It is a role that is challenging and rewarding in equal measure, and I am sincerely grateful to have been entrusted with carrying out its important mandate these past 10 years. My sincere congratulations go out to the new Commissioner on her appointment, and I wish her and all of the members of the Commissioner of Canada Elections team the very best going forward."

