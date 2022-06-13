Insights on the Elevator Modernization Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Machines Room-Less Elevators Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator Modernization Market by Elevator Type, Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elevator modernization market size was valued at $7,781.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,941.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. The process of upgrading important components of an elevator to maintain safety and efficiency is known as elevator modernization. Various components of elevator such as controllers, door equipment, signaling fixtures, and power units undergo various wear and tear, owing to continuous operations over a long period of time, creating a demand for elevator modernization.



Elevators facilitate vertical movement of people and freight. This makes it an essential component of high-rise buildings and other structures. However, deterioration of elevator components can significantly affect its safety and efficiency. Replacement of entire elevator systems involves high investment, whereas elevator modernization, helps in maintaining and enhancing performance & safety of elevators systems economically.



Rise in awareness regarding importance of modernization to maintain safety of elevators has significantly increased the demand for elevator modernization solutions from residential and commercial users. Furthermore, advancement in technology significantly improve the quality as well as aesthetic appearance of cabins. However, requirement of components as per specific designs and lack of skilled workforce are factors that can restrain market growth. Furthermore, implementation of government regulations for elevator safety positively influences the growth of the market.



The global elevator modernization market is segmented on the basis of elevator type, component, end user, and region. Depending on elevator type, the market is divided into traction and hydraulic. According to component, it is categorized into controller, door equipment, cabin enclosure, and others. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players operating in the global elevator modernization market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market

Competition Analysis

The major market participants profiled in this report include Escon Elevators, Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OTIS Worldwide Corporation, Schindler, TK Elevator, and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging elevator modernization market trends and dynamics

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

Extensive analysis of the elevator modernization market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

The global elevator modernization market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

The key market players within elevator modernization market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the elevator modernization industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Impacting Factors

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3. High Degree of Competition

3.3.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Moderate Threat of Substitute

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2015

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Changing Trends in Elevator Industry

3.5.1.2. Rapid Urbanization

3.5.1.3. Rising Awareness About Safety and Security

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Unsuitable Elevator Designs

3.5.2.2. Environmental Hazards

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1.1. Development in Commercial Sector

3.5.3.1.2. Increase in Adoption of Machines Room-Less Elevators

3.5.3.1.3. Technological Advancements in Elevator Modernization



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 5 Elevator Modernization Market, by Elevator Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Traction Elevator

5.2.1. Key Market Trends

5.2.2. Key Growth Factors & Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Hydraulic Elevator

5.3.1. Key Market Trends

5.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6 Elevator Modernization, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Controller

6.2.1. Key Market Trends

6.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Door Equipment

6.3.1. Key Market Trends

6.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Cabin Enclosure

6.4.1. Key Market Trends

6.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. Others (Overspeed Governor and Guide Rail)

6.5.1. Key Market Trends

6.5.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7 Elevator Modernization, by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.2. Residential Sector

7.2.1. Key Market Trends

7.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

7.3. Commercial Sector

7.3.1. Key Market Trends

7.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

7.4. Industrial Sector

7.4.1. Key Market Trends

7.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8 Elevator Modernization Market, by Geography



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1. Escon Elevators.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Business Performance

9.2. Fujitec Co. Ltd.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Business Performance

9.3. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Business Performance

9.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Business Performance

9.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Kone Corporation

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Business Performance

9.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Business Performance

9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Otis Elevator Company

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Schindler

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Tk Elevators

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Business Performance

9.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Toshiba Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Business Performance

9.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thcx49



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets