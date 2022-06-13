Iconic Heritage Brand, Bila77, Relaunches with Debut Summer Collection!

Originally established in 1977, iconic heritage brand, Bila77, relaunches with their debut summer collection!

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic heritage brand, Bila77, relaunches with their debut summer collection! The rebirth of this brand pays homage to their roots while embracing the modern woman of today. Originally established in 1977, the line is inspired by the counterculture of the 70's, expressed in breezy feminine silhouettes and one-of-a-kind prints. To encapsulate the spirit of the collection, the styles were shot on the Hawaiian Island of Oha'u, beautifully showcasing the versatile tops, rompers, dresses, and matching sets, which range from $49 to $130.

Bila77 is furthering their vision of change by taking the steps to lower their environmental footprint using low impact fabric such as organic cotton, sustainably sourced rayon, and recycled polyester. The Los Angeles brand is also dedicated to giving back, partnering with non-profits to enrich their local community.

You can purchase Bila77 on Bila77.com, affiliated with ShareASale ID # 126492 and Skimlinks ID# 92818. Lifestyle and product imagery are linked.

