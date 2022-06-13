Turkey Construction Equipment Market 2022-2028 with XCMG Dominating, Followed by Komatsu, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr and SANY

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86%



The report considers the present scenario of Turkey's construction equipment market and market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Turkish construction equipment market.

In 2021, the material handling segment was the largest segment in Turkey construction industry, followed by earthmoving and road construction equipment. The forklift was the largest segment by type. However, an excavator was the fastest-growing major construction equipment in 2021.

The demand for excavators is expected to rise due to various government investments in infrastructure development and growth in renewable energy.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand in end-users, owing to the "Turkey Eleventh Development Plan 2019-2023" program, which is expected to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period.

is moving to a more innovative industry at a faster rate than other emerging countries throughout the world by switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability. Construction equipment rental companies account for the major market share in Turkey ; due to the significant number of SMSEs in Turkey's construction industry, rental companies are expected to have higher demand than non-rental companies.

; due to the significant number of SMSEs in construction industry, rental companies are expected to have higher demand than non-rental companies. In 2021, the Turkish government has invested $325 billion in infrastructure projects that includes transportation infrastructure, which will increase in demand for earthmoving and road construction equipment. The transport infrastructure projects include $80 billion investment in road construction projects, $30 billion investment in high-speed rail networks, $30 billion in ports, and $30 billion in airport infrastructures. These transport infrastructure projects include the Ankara-Istanbul HSL ( $3 billion ), Ankara-Sivas-Erzincan HSL ( $1.2 billion ), Istanbul Big Tunnel ( $3.5 billion ), and Istanbul's third airport ( $6.9 billion ), which are expected to be completed by 2023.

in infrastructure projects that includes transportation infrastructure, which will increase in demand for earthmoving and road construction equipment. The transport infrastructure projects include investment in road construction projects, investment in high-speed rail networks, in ports, and in airport infrastructures. These transport infrastructure projects include the Ankara-Istanbul HSL ( ), Ankara-Sivas-Erzincan HSL ( ), Istanbul Big Tunnel ( ), and third airport ( ), which are expected to be completed by 2023. The Turkey government is implementing measures to reduce the amount of waste in landfills and seas. The government has initiated several waste management programs to reduce the generation of solid waste and promote recycling initiatives. In 2021, Adana (City in Turkey ) integrated solid waste management system is carried out by ITC (Invest Trading & Consulting AG). The project covers rehabilitation of existing dumpsite, construction and operation of sorting plant, anaerobic digesters and installation and operation of landfill gas utilization plant. Turkey waste management, due to which the use of construction equipment such as loaders and excavators has increased in the waste management industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The construction equipment market is consolidated with XCMG emerging as the leader, followed by Komatsu, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr and SANY. These companies have nearly 59% share of the total Turkey construction equipment market.



Key Vendors

XCMG

Caterpillar

Volvo CE

Komatsu

Liebherr

Hitachi

JCB

Sany

Zoomlion

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

John Deere

Hidromex

Hyundai Doosan Infracore's

Yanmar

Kobelco

Distributors

ENKA Pazarlama Import Export Inc.

Maats Construction Machinery Ltd. Sti.

Kale Makina Pazarlama A.S.

TSM Global

Temsa Is Makinalari

HASEL

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment

Section 3 Market Landscape

Turkey Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

Material Handling Equipment

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Cranes

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavators

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Roller

Asphalt Paver

Turkey Construction Equipment Market by End-user (Volume & Value)

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, Etc.)

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Turkey, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, Covid-19 Impact

Section 5 Technological Development

Advent of New Technology

Section 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Major Vendors (Xcmg Group - Komatsu Group - Caterpillar - Volvo Construction Equipment - Liebherr Group - Hitachi Construction Machinery - Jcb - Sany Group - Zoomlion - Kubota Corporation - John Deere - Hidromek - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Yanmar - Kobelco)

Other Prominent Vendors

Distributor Profiles

Section 7 Quantitative Summary

Quantitative Summary

Section 8 Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Graphs

List of Tables

Section 9 Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1edhqd



