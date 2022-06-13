Canadian Live Music Association launches AID: #FORTHELOVEOFLIVE

Relief fund partnership with SOCAN to provide assistance to independent live music venues

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In partnership with SOCAN, the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) has launched AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE, a relief initiative in support of Canadian independently owned and operated live music venues with a capacity of 500 or fewer that are struggling due to devastating losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE, a total of $30,000 will go to eligible music venues that have experienced significant financial challenges due to the pandemic. The last two years have been especially devastating to small, independent live music businesses who are vital contributors to our Canadian culture and economy.

"As the live music community works to recover from the prolonged impacts of the pandemic, the health and sustainability of small venues is more important than ever," said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the Canadian Live Music Association. "These venues are fundamental to a healthy live performance ecosystem, and AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE will help. Our thanks to SOCAN for recognizing the challenges that our beloved live music spaces are facing. We need live music more than ever, so that we can continue to connect fans to the artists, musicians, and songwriters we love, and who change our lives with their incredible work."

Live music venues are a lifeline for the many artists for whom touring and live performance are important sources of income. Small live music venues must be strong to enable the Canadian music ecosystem to thrive.

"As an artist, especially in my early days, small live music venues were fundamental to my growth and development; without them, I'm not sure I'd have the career that I have today. This relief fund will support those key rooms so that artists of the future--and the venues we all love—can make it through this difficult time," said Julian Taylor, singer-songwriter, musician, and JUNO nominee.

Independently owned and operated venues under 500 capacity in Canada are invited to apply for AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE between June 13 and July 13, 2022. Venues will be selected by blind, random lottery between July 14 and August 1, and announced on August 4. A total of 30 venues will receive $1,000 each to help with their recovery.

"SOCAN cares about the entire Canadian music industry," said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. "Live performances are vital to our members' careers, and the strength of concert venues is essential to the Canadian music ecosystem. SOCAN wants to do what we can to support these concert venues, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with the CLMA on this program."

AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE was announced at Canadian Music Week's Live Music Industry Awards at Toronto's El Mocambo on June 10.

To learn more visit https://www.aidfortheloveoflive.com/

ABOUT THE CANADIAN LIVE MUSIC ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) is the voice of Canada's live music industry representing industry stakeholders including concert promoters, festivals, talent agencies, venues, clubs, arenas, performing arts centres, ticketing companies, industry associations and networks, as well as the supply chain. Its mission is to entrench the economic, social and cultural value of live music – creating the conditions for concerts to thrive, from coast to coast to coast. For more information: www.canadianlivemusic.ca #ForTheLoveOfLIVE

ABOUT SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 175,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

SOURCE Canadian Live Music Association