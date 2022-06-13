SOME (So Others Might Eat) prepares to go OVER THE EDGE on June 18th, 2022

Participants will rappel more than 150 feet off the historic Washington Hilton

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOME (So Others Might Eat) is excited to take fundraising to new heights, partnering with Washington Hilton to launch Over The Edge, D.C's only urban rappelling event for a cause. The event will see more than 50 thrill-seeking participants rappel 150 feet down the façade of the historic building. Each participant who rappels will raise mission-critical funds for SOME's lifesaving mission of fighting poverty and homelessness in our nation's capital.

Over The Edge for SOME is a day-long event, which runs from 9am-5pm at the Washington Hilton. Family, friends, spectators, and the media are invited to view and support participants.

Event registration is open. Learn more and register at http://www.some.org/overtheedge.

The event is open to all ages, with two ropes going Over The Edge side-by-side. Media opportunities, including footage and/or live shots while actively rappelling, are available during the event.Please email overtheedge@some.org to confirm attendance and opportunities ASAP.

What: Over The Edge for SOME

When: Saturday, June 18th, 2022; 9am-5pm

Where: Washington Hilton | 1919 Connecticut Ave NW

Why: To raise awareness, support, and share more about SOME's impact throughout the national capital region

About SOME (So Others Might Eat): For more than 50 years, SOME has been a trusted agent for change in the D.C. region. As a leader in the effort to break the cycle of poverty & homelessness in our nation's capital, SOME provides material aid and comfort to meet immediate daily needs, and programs and services that help transform the lives of individuals and families, their communities, and the systems and structures that affect them. Learn more at some.org.

About Over The Edge: Over the Edge is a special events company that provides signature events for nonprofit organizations across Canada and the United States. Over

The Edge and their team of Certified Rope Access Technicians have helped raise over $100 Million with non-profit partners, hosted over 1000 rappelling events, and maintained a spotless safety record through their 10 years of operation.

