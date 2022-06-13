Key Trends in the U.S. Market for DTC Laboratory Testing Market: Growing Demand for Early Disease Detection, Personalized Medicine, Importance of Disease Monitoring and Expanded Technologies

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Direct to consumer laboratory testing is also known as patient-ordered laboratory testing. A variety of tests are now available for direct to consumer testing.



The growing market for direct-to-consumer laboratory testing may promote awareness of health issues and genetic diseases, which will allow patients to take a more proactive role in their healthcare.

With advances in technology, the completion of the sequencing of the human genome and the pressures of the pandemic, direct to consumer lab testing is becoming increasingly popular. Still, clinical laboratories are an essential part of the health industry. It is estimated that the vast majority of physician's diagnoses are a result of laboratory tests. In addition to diagnosing patients, clinical lab testing is performed to evaluate disease progression, monitor drug treatment and conditions, determine individual therapy, and several other reasons.



Several trends are continuing to shape the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market including the growing demand for early disease detection and diagnosis, personalized medicine, importance of disease monitoring, consumer acceptance and expanded technologies. The report examines these and other essential market trends.



Additionally, issues and trends explored in this report include:

Demographics and Aging Population

Growing Incidence of Disease

Regulatory Environment

Consumer Driven Health Care

Emphasis on Preventative Healthcare

Developments in Personalized Medicine

Mobile Devices

Informed Consent

Payment Structure

Sales by Distribution Channel

Large Diagnostic Companies and DTC

Telehealth and DTC Testing

The base year for data was 2021. The forecast years are 2022-2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) provided for 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, and innovative technology.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Size and Growth of the Market

Scope and Methodology

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Leading Market Participants

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction

The U.S. Laboratory Service Industry

Growth of the DTC Testing Market

U.S. Laboratory Industry Structure

CLIA Laboratory Registration, Laboratories by Type

Direct-To-Consumer Testing

DTC in Genetic Testing

New Opportunities in Direct-To-Consumer Testing Outlets

Dialysis Clinics

Hospitals

Regulation in the Laboratory Industry

Certificate of Waiver

Laboratory Developed Tests

State-By-State Evaluations

Testing and Services

Chapter 3: Direct-To-Consumer Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

Routine Testing

Blood Cell Count

Cholesterol Level Testing

Diabetes Testing

HIV Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Substance Abuse Testing

Urinalysis

COVID-19

Saliva Testing

DTC Routine Clinical Laboratory Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4: Direct-To Consumer Genetic Laboratory Testing Market

Genetic Research

Growth of DTC Genetic Testing Market

Types of DTC Genetic Testing

Evolution of DTC Genetic Testing

DTC Genetic Testing Business Model

Market Constraints

DTC Genetic Laboratory Testing Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Industry Drivers and Barriers

Issues and Trends Driving the Direct-To-Consumer Market

Consumer Driven Healthcare

Affordability and Accessibility

Privacy

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Emphasis on Preventative Healthcare

Regulatory Environment

Regulatory Pathway

Accuracy

Informed Consent

Payment Structure for Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing

Patient Direct Pay

Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts

Sales by Distribution Channel

Mobile Devices

Large Diagnostic Companies and DTC

Telehealth and DTC Testing

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

23andMe

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics

Direct Laboratory Services

EasyDNA

Everlywell

Laboratory Corporation of America

MyMedLab

Medichecks.com

Ombre Gut Health (formerly Thryve)

Quest Diagnostics

Request A Test

