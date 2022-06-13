RNL Announces Higher Education Fundraising Advisory Board

Fundraising leaders will provide expert guidance that will help colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations engage more donors and drive greater giving.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) today announced members of its higher education fundraising advisory board, philanthropy leaders whose expertise will guide the development of the next generation of donor engagement solutions.

The advisory board members are all veterans of higher education fundraising with distinguished track records in constituent engagement and annual giving. Their insights will help RNL develop and optimize solutions for increasing donor engagement—a key goal for universities as donor participation has declined annually for more than 20 years. Their guidance will benefit the hundreds of institutions that partner with RNL for philanthropy, impacting everything from building donor pipeline so institutions have a fertile foundation of donors to optimizing omnichannel outreach so institutions reach donors on all the devices and channels they use every day.

The 11 members of the RNL Fundraising Advisory Board are:

Susan Ball , Executive Director of Development, Fordham University

, Executive Director of Development, Dawn Baumgarten , Executive Director of Annual Giving, University at Buffalo

, Executive Director of Annual Giving, Heather Duiser , Executive Director of Annual Giving, University of Georgia

, Executive Director of Annual Giving, Jean Findlay , Executive Director, School and Center Annual Giving, University of Pennsylvania

, Executive Director, School and Center Annual Giving, Howard Heevner , Executive Director of Annual Programs, University of California, Berkeley

, Executive Director of Annual Programs, Sarah Kathryn Hickman , Associate Vice President, Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving, Baylor University

, Associate Vice President, Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving, Maggie Linn-Addison , Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, Regis University

, Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, Jennifer MacCormack , Senior Director, University of Washington

, Senior Director, Christina Sebastian , Senior Executive Director, Donor Relations and Broad-Based Marketing. Columbia University

, Senior Executive Director, Donor Relations and Broad-Based Marketing. Astria Smith , Senior Executive Director, Annual Giving and Alumni Relations, Southern Methodist University

, Senior Executive Director, Annual Giving and Alumni Relations, Amy Arbino Wylie , Senior Director, Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving, Northern Kentucky University

"RNL is honored to partner with such an accomplished roster of advancement leaders," said Greg O'Brien, RNL's Chief Growth Officer. "In an era when philanthropy is more critical than ever to achieving mission across higher education, these leaders will provide key feedback and guidance on solutions and strategies that will increase donor engagement, show the impact of giving for donors, and maximize philanthropy for our university and nonprofit partners."

RNL also operates advisory boards for undergraduate enrollment as well as graduate and online enrollment.

About RNL

RNL is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. The firm serves more than 1,900 colleges and universities through data-driven solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising, assuring students find the right program, graduate on time, secure their first job in their chosen field, and give back to support the next generation. With a deep knowledge of the industry, RNL provides institutions the ability to scale their efforts by tapping into a community of support and resources.

