Vection Technologies Introduces Webex-First Integration to Bring Meetings' Content into the Metaverse

Webex-first integration empowers immersive content presentation for hybrid work.
LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco LIVE 2022 -- Vection Technologies, a leading provider of 3D and virtual reality (VR) solutions for enterprises, has unveiled 3DFrame for Webex by Cisco. 3Dframe is the no-code metaverse presentations App that brings Webex meetings' content to life.
Webex's Embedded Apps Framework expands Webex meetings' content into the metaverse, through its powerful integration with 3DFrame by Vection Technologies. 3DFrame is a first-of-its-kind seamless integration of metaverse technology into Webex.
A Webex user can now extend its meetings into fully customized virtual worlds to present content in 3D and virtual reality (VR) environments: from images, videos, and PDF presentations to complex 3D objects like cars and furniture. This powerful integration brings remote product presentations into a new age of hybrid work.
"Today, users want the ability to present and learn about products from anywhere, without any travel and logistics constraints," said Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies. "The combination of 3DFrame's no-code metaverse creation capabilities and Webex's collaboration tools, brings to life a new age of immersive content presentation for the future of work."
"We are excited to partner with Vection to offer customers the ability to extend Webex meetings into the metaverse," said Jason Copeland, Vice President of Product, Webex Platform. "Vection's approach to remove barriers between the physical and digital worlds offers extensive possibilities and reenforces potential of immersive hybrid work experiences."
Reach out to Vection Technologies to get early access to the Beta version: https://vection-technologies.com/solutions/products/3d-frame/get-started
For more information please visit: https://vection-technologies.com/solutions/products/3d-frame/webex
About Vection Technologies
Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.
Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1.
For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com
SOURCE Vection Technologies Ltd
