Valtech promotes leaders to North American CTO and CCO, solidifying its commitment to experience innovation

Technology leader, Mihaela Mazzenga and creative agency veteran, David DeCheser to lead Valtech's continued expansion in North America
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today promoted Mihaela Mazzenga to Chief Technology Officer and David DeCheser to Chief Creative Officer for Valtech North America, with the goal of upleveling digital and experience innovation and continuing to drive transformation for clients in North America.
From leading a massive re-platforming opportunity for SharperImage.com, to supporting the technical growth, enterprise architecture, and security maturity of Asset Health, Mazzenga has spent her career applying pioneering technologies to provide impact and change to organizations. As CTO, she aims to foster a culture of innovation, applying technology strategy for business acceleration as markets evolve and mature at a record pace.
"What attracted me to Valtech, aside from the caliber of the organization, is its commitment to delivering digital transformation, innovation, and world-class design to all customers," said Mazzenga. "It's an amazing time to be a technologist; having the opportunity to strategize at global scale and with such a talented group is incredibly exciting."
DeCheser has spent his career working at the intersection of design, technology, and culture. As the former VP, Group Executive Creative Director at R/GA New York, DeCheser has worked with some of the world's most beloved brands such as Marvel, LEGO, ESPN, Google, and Mailchimp. His experience spans product/service innovation, brand transformation, and campaigns. His work has been recognized internationally by Cannes Lions, CLIO, D&AD, ADC, and more.
"What continues to excite me about Valtech is the relentless focus on customer experience transformation," said DeCheser. "The need for brands to innovate their experience in a post 2020 world has never been more urgent."
"Mazzenga and DeCheser are both industry leaders," said Marc Blumberg, EVP of North America at Valtech. "I couldn't be more excited to have them leading the charge with our growing North America business."
By promoting Mazzenga and DeCheser, two recognized leaders in their respective fields, Valtech continues to further its belief that breakthrough innovation happens at the intersection of disciplines, industries, and cultures.
