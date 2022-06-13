Brazilian PDAC Delegation Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention, representatives from the Brazilian delegation joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market.

Currently, there are 38 mining companies in Brazil, with 95 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2021, these companies raised approximately $336 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange