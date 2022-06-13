Itential & IP Fabric Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Network Automation & Assurance

Integrating industry-leading network automation and assurance technologies give enterprises a robust solution to rapidly build automations and execute with confidence

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, and IP Fabric, the leader in network assurance solutions for enterprises, today announce the integration of their two platforms, giving enterprises the ability to quickly build and deploy network automations and execute them with confidence that the resulting state of the network matches its intent through network verification, validation, and assurance. Itential and IP Fabric are currently showcasing their respective solutions and the new integration throughout Cisco Live 2022 at Itential's booth #933 and IP Fabric's booth #1033.

Itential's low-code automation platform facilitates the rapid design and deployment of automation workflows. IP Fabric's Assurance Platform provides a network source of truth and validates and verifies that changes comply with network policies. Together, the two platforms give enterprises the ability to accelerate and scale their network automation initiatives with confidence.

"Network operations is evolving from tools to platforms with integration and automation at its core," said Chris Wade, CTO at Itential. "As network teams focus on self-serve and automated operations, it becomes critical to build confidence through testing and real-time validation. Combining the Itential Automation Platform with IP Fabric's Discovery and Assurance Platform enables enterprises to automate their networks with peace of mind. Itential is focused on building an ecosystem of like-minded vendors, like IP Fabric, who are focused on removing any concern for how systems will work together and thus accelerating the automation journey for our customers."

"Intent-based network automation is crucial to managing rapidly changing large-scale enterprise networks, which in turn becomes the engine for necessary digital transformation," said Pavel Bykov, CEO at IP Fabric. "Partnering with a vendor like Itential that delivers fulfillment of the network intent complements our ability to continuously validate network operations, allowing us to deliver comprehensive solutions to enterprises and significantly accelerate their progress on the road to a self-driving network."

The Itential Automation Platform is the only automation solution built to support and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure, making it easy for enterprises to maintain network compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify network management. Its API-first capabilities allow for seamless integration to any IT system and network technology, driving complete end-to-end network automation and orchestration.

IP Fabric's Assurance Platform helps enterprises empower their network and security teams to rapidly discover, model, verify, and visualize large-scale networks, providing actionable insight into the state of the network and evidence that it's delivering required business services.

By integrating these two platforms together, network teams can create automated change in the network that can be:

Validated by measuring the end-to-end behavior of the resulting network, comparing it with its previous state and the desired outcome.

Triggered when the network has breached some threshold of measured drift from desired behavior.

This joint integration enables enterprises to accelerate network automation with confidence, setting them up for a smooth road to an eventual self-driving network.

To learn more about Itential and IP Fabric's integration, click here. During Cisco Live visit Itential at booth #933 and IP Fabric at booth #1033.

About Itential

Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.

To learn more about Itential, visit http://www.itential.com.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is a vendor-neutral network assurance platform that automates the holistic discovery, validation, visualization, and documentation of large-scale enterprise networks (or rather, network of networks), underpinning migration and digital transformation projects. By integrating network assurance in your tooling ecosystem, you can close the network automation loop, with confidence that your network inventory, configuration, state, topology, and forwarding behavior is automatically discovered, interpreted, documented, and modeled accurately. Network Assurance is the key to what the best-in-class are doing to meet their automation goals with trust and confidence.

To learn more about IP Fabric, visit http://www.ipfabric.io.

