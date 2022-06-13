Paragon Global Markets Appoints Ian Littlewood as New VP

Paragon Global Markets (PGM), an independent introducing broker, is proud to announce the appointment of Ian Littlewood as Vice President. In his new role, Ian will focus on the global metals markets.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paragon Global Markets (PGM), an independent introducing broker, is proud to announce the appointment of Ian Littlewood as Vice President. In his new role, Ian will focus on the global metals markets, bringing with him a wealth of experience to the PGM Sales and Execution Desk.

Ian's career in the metals and mining industry began in 2007 when he provided a complex and detailed analysis of the metal markets, including supply, inventory, mining forecasts, and utilization. Ian's past positions include Head of Metals and Mining Research at Barclays, where he was one of the few market participants to forecast copper price weakness in the second half of 2019. Before Barclays, Ian worked at RUSAL, where he led market analysis and strategy in the Americas region. Ian has also worked at a commodity-focused hedge fund, in addition to metals and mining research consultancies Wood Mackenzie and CRU. He is a Business Economics (BA, Hons) graduate from Middlesex University in the UK and a CFA charter holder.

"I am thrilled to be joining PGM's growing and dynamic team. I am especially excited to add my robust metals knowledge and experience to their trade desk and client service team," offered new VP Ian Littlewood.

Regarding Ian's VP appointment, PGM CEO William Sexton commented, "We are looking forward to working with such an experienced and innovative individual who has emphasized professionalism and client service throughout his career."

Ian will work closely with Larry Bauman and Adam Weis to provide client support, execution, information, and advice to existing and future clients.

