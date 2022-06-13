PsychicReading.com Survey Shows Nearly Half of Religious Americans Say Pandemic Deepened Their Faith

While most people identify as religious and spiritual, 12 percent of those who claim to be exclusively religious have regular readings with professional psychics

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PsychicReading.com, a comprehensive guide for finding psychic professionals, reviews, and other resources, has published a recent survey report to examine how Americans rely on their beliefs and practices for comfort and guidance. Respondents were asked to describe how the pandemic changed their religious or spiritual beliefs. Research experts surveyed 1,250 adults 18 and older.

According to the study, 46 percent of Americans who identify as religious say the pandemic increased their commitment to their faith. Forty-four percent of respondents identify as both religious and spiritual, 15 percent say they're religious but not spiritual, and 22 percent say they're spiritual but not religious. Only 19 percent of Americans say they are neither spiritual nor religious. Correspondingly, spirituality and religion play a key role in most people's lives because it connects them to a higher power outside of themselves.

Survey results also indicate that the number of religious Americans has increased since 2017. Although 15 percent of respondents identify as religious but not spiritual, only 6 percent identified as a part of this group five years ago. Interestingly, 1 in 10 people who say they are religious but not spiritual have psychic readings on a regular basis. In contrast, only 10 percent of religious and spiritual Americans engage in readings with professional psychics.

The report shows that many Americans engage in various spiritual practices regardless of personal convictions. Sixteen percent of Americans who identify as religious regularly read their horoscope. Horoscopes are also popular among 22 percent of Americans who say they are both spiritual and religious. Eighteen percent of respondents who are religious but not spiritual meditate regularly, while 31 percent of religious and spiritual individuals practice meditation. More than half of respondents who say they are religious belong to Christian denominations such as Baptist, Lutheran, Pentecostal, Methodist, Presbyterian, and Catholicism.

PsychicReading.com commissioned this study to gain insight into religious and spiritual practices among Americans during the pandemic. The survey was conducted via the online survey platform Pollfish on May 27, 2022. All data found within this report derives from this survey, and the report also includes information from the Pew Research Center survey published on September 6, 2017. To access the complete report, visit https://www.psychicreading.com/nearly-half-of-religious-americans-got-more-religious-during-pandemic/

