UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 43rd ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:00pm (PT).
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.
Universal Health Services UHS is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 404 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.
