Global Computer Vision Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022-2028 - 5G Deployments Enable Broader Computer Vision Use Cases

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer Vision Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the core capabilities of computer vision technology and identifies the factors driving new use cases and greater adoption.
Computer vision technology has advanced beyond object detection and achieved human emotion analysis. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of computer vision in Industry 4.0 applications, making the technology key to post-pandemic recovery across industries.
Computer vision is enhancing user experience with visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), a fundamental technology for creating the map of the environment required for augmented reality (AR) content, by enabling immersive experiences that can bring about innovations in traditional service industries. With these trends gaining more traction, market participants are increasing their computer vision solution offerings.
This study offers insights for stakeholders on the growth opportunities emerging from these advancements and identifies the benefits of the new technologies.
The research examines the trends with regards to adoption and technology readiness, specifically, the advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies and the availability of 5G infrastructure, which expands computer vision use cases.
It also identifies the drivers and restraints that are expected to accelerate and restrain growth, respectively, for this technology in the forecast period (2022 to 2028).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Computer Vision Technology
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Computer Vision Process Overview
- Increasing Sophistication in Computer Vision to Drive New Use Cases and Adoption
- Enhancements in Computer Vision to Further Accelerate Adoption
- Organizations are Increasingly Deploying Computer Vision Technologies to Support New Use Cases
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Key Trends
- Key Takeaways
- Advancements in ML and DL Technologies Driving Greater Accuracy in Computer Vision Outcomes
- 5G Deployments Enable Broader Computer Vision Use Cases
- Acceleration of Computer Vision Adoption in Industry 4.0 Due to the Pandemic
- Computer Vision Being Integrated with Slam to Create Greater Immersive Experiences
- Increasing Focus of ICT Ecosystem Participants on Computer Vision Offerings
4 Use Cases
- Computer Vision is Digitalizing Brick and Mortar Business Across the Industry During the Covid-19
5 Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications to Enhance Customer Value
- Growth Opportunity 2: IT Services for Computer Vision Advisory and Implementation
6 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1eh85
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.