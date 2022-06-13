Global Computer Vision Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022-2028 - 5G Deployments Enable Broader Computer Vision Use Cases

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer Vision Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the core capabilities of computer vision technology and identifies the factors driving new use cases and greater adoption.

Computer vision technology has advanced beyond object detection and achieved human emotion analysis. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of computer vision in Industry 4.0 applications, making the technology key to post-pandemic recovery across industries.

Computer vision is enhancing user experience with visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), a fundamental technology for creating the map of the environment required for augmented reality (AR) content, by enabling immersive experiences that can bring about innovations in traditional service industries. With these trends gaining more traction, market participants are increasing their computer vision solution offerings.



This study offers insights for stakeholders on the growth opportunities emerging from these advancements and identifies the benefits of the new technologies.

The research examines the trends with regards to adoption and technology readiness, specifically, the advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies and the availability of 5G infrastructure, which expands computer vision use cases.

It also identifies the drivers and restraints that are expected to accelerate and restrain growth, respectively, for this technology in the forecast period (2022 to 2028).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Computer Vision Technology

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Computer Vision Process Overview

Increasing Sophistication in Computer Vision to Drive New Use Cases and Adoption

Enhancements in Computer Vision to Further Accelerate Adoption

Organizations are Increasingly Deploying Computer Vision Technologies to Support New Use Cases

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Key Trends

Key Takeaways

Advancements in ML and DL Technologies Driving Greater Accuracy in Computer Vision Outcomes

5G Deployments Enable Broader Computer Vision Use Cases

Acceleration of Computer Vision Adoption in Industry 4.0 Due to the Pandemic

Computer Vision Being Integrated with Slam to Create Greater Immersive Experiences

Increasing Focus of ICT Ecosystem Participants on Computer Vision Offerings

4 Use Cases

Computer Vision is Digitalizing Brick and Mortar Business Across the Industry During the Covid-19

5 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications to Enhance Customer Value

Growth Opportunity 2: IT Services for Computer Vision Advisory and Implementation

6 Appendix

