Thailand to host 2022 Global Summit of Women in June, first MICE event of scale as Thailand reopens

BANGKOK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand will welcome over 1,000 participants from more than 60 countries at the high-profile 2022 Global Summit of Women, scheduled from 23–25 June 2022 in Bangkok. The event is becoming the first large-scale international convention held face-to-face in 2 years. It will shine the spotlight on Thailand's MICE industry as the country reopens and prepares for a rapid rebound in international business events.

The announcement was made jointly by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), led by Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President, together with the President of the Global Summit of Women, Ms. Irene Natividad, the Thailand Host Committee Chair, Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, and Mr. Siripakorn Chiosamut, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications and Marketing Director at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Originally scheduled for 2020, the event is the first large-scale in-person global convention that Thailand will host after a two-year gap. The event is also seen as a timely opportunity for Thailand to present itself as a "World Destination" for international events as the country has gradually introduced relaxation measures for incoming travel and events during the past three months. On 1 April 2022 onwards, requirement of negative pre-arrival RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel was abolished. From 1 May, Test and Go arrangement which required test upon arrival has been no more in effect and from 1 June, simplified version of Thailand Pass was introduced for overseas travellers for enhanced facilitation. The removal of these requirements has given MICE organisers freedom to plan larger in-person gatherings as long as the relevant COVID-19 safety measures are in place.

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President of TCEB, said: "Thailand is back and we are again ready to woo the world with our commitment, capability, and creativity. And the Global Summit of Women is the perfect platform to do that. With its values of gender equality, diversity and inclusiveness, the Summit not only mirrors our national aspirations as set out under Thailand's 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan but also reflects the resilience and economic contribution of our MICE industry. We are expecting 1,000 participants and women leaders from 60 countries and an income of 80 million baht from this much-anticipated world-class convention."

Mrs. Nichapa added that Thailand's MICE industry is putting behind the setbacks caused by COVID-19 and is gearing up for a strong rebound. According to TCEB, although Thailand has been continually impacted by the COVID-19 situation, the MICE industry in Thailand could generate income of over 33.2 billion baht, creating over 46,000 jobs last year. Apart from 23 TCEB-supported international events announced for 2022, the annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled for 18-19 November 2022 in Bangkok will be a highlight attracting world's attention to Thailand.

Ms. Natividad said: "As Summit President, I am looking forward to bringing this renowned Summit to Thailand, a country where women rank high in economic participation in business and government. The 2022 theme – 'Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality' – will focus on driving post-pandemic economy. Male and female senior executives of multinational corporations are expected from countries as diverse as South Africa, Vietnam, France, Spain, Mexico, Germany, and Kazakhstan. There is genuine excitement in being able to meet in person for the first time in over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ms. Kobkarn said: "The Global Summit of Women is the biggest stage for international women leaders in the world. The 2022 Summit will confirm our capabilities to host conferences and generate confidence in the Thai economy, focusing on continued economic development and promoting new investment. I am sure the Summit will empower women and encourage cooperation between every sector to build a new generation for economic recovery."

Mr. Siripakorn said: "This world-level convention is an important step to build confidence internationally that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists after the long slowdown during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. It is also an opportunity to provide an impressive tourist experience to the women leaders who are delegates at the 2022 Global Summit of Women. Women currently have a key role in driving the economy because of their capabilities for increased income. They are also one of the major market segments with high tourism potential because of their confidence and courage in deciding to travel."

Other than being an indicator of the upswing in market sentiment, the 2022 Global Summit of Women in Thailand will also be noted for its "Carbon Neutral" format. All meetings and activities at the Summit will be monitored for their carbon footprint, and emissions from energy use, participant's travel, catering, and waste management will be offset with purchase of carbon credits from the Project to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Thailand. The Summit will also showcase community products from throughout Thailand to promote local enterprises.

More information about 2022 Global Summit of Women: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/

Relate Pictures: https://we.tl/t-dUiutpn85z

Thailand MICE: Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-to-host-2022-global-summit-of-women-in-june-first-mice-event-of-scale-as-thailand-reopens-301566657.html

SOURCE The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)