STONEMARK SELECTS INPUT 1'S DIGITAL PAYMENTS PLATFORM

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 today announced that Stonemark, Inc., the insurance industry's leading premium financing company, has selected Input 1's payment platform to process digital payments.
"Stonemark is recognized throughout the industry for its client-centric approach and commitment to service," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President, Input 1. "We are pleased to deliver a solution that meets their rigorous standards for operational excellence."
A longtime software solutions client of Input 1, Stonemark sought a solution that would upgrade the company's payment collection capabilities, drive custom adoption, and seamlessly integrate into its existing systems. Input 1 Payments was selected for its simple, convenient, and secure design, coupled with a pricing model that eliminates set-up fees and monthly maintenance costs. Input 1 also provides automated payment notifications and payment channels such as text, email, mobile, and IVR.
"Stonemark chose the Input 1 Payments solution for its ease-of-use and service expectations," said Elizabeth Davies, President of Stonemark. "We have built our reputation on providing a world-class customer experience -- Input 1 Payments easily integrated with our existing system, simplifying our back-office operations and driving bottom-line growth."
Founded in 1983, Stonemark, Inc., an H.W. Kaufman Group company, is a full-service premium finance company specializing in Commercial and Personal lines. The company provides superior insurance premium financing services for the property and casualty agent, broker, and borrower/insured throughout the United States and Canada. More information can be found at stonemarkinc.com.
Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.
Media Contact:
Input 1 | Marketing Department
888-882-2554 x2135
information@input1.com
SOURCE Input 1
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.