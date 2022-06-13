/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health promotion in Ontario/

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement supporting mental health promotion across Ontario.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
June 13, 2022
Time
12:30 p.m. (EDT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Central Toronto Youth Services
65 Wellesley Street East,
Suite 300
Toronto, ON M4Y 1G7
Screening questions to be asked upon arrival. Masks must be worn.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64712508159
Passcode: 164219
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health Canada
