Ocean Insight Expands its Rochester, N.Y., Facility

The applied spectral solutions company prepares for growth in its Applied Systems business
ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, is nearly doubling the size of its engineering, production and support facility in Rochester, N.Y., one of the country's leading innovation hubs for optics and photonics. The expansion will bolster the company's growing Applied Systems business unit, which focuses on developing spectral systems for various industries including consumer electronics and scrap recycling.
When completed later this year, the upgraded 14,000-square-foot Rochester facility will accommodate enhanced engineering development capabilities, expanded laboratory and calibration operations, and a growing team of development engineers and technicians.
"The reimagined Rochester facility will allow us to better accommodate our growing Applied Systems business and preserve business efficiency for customers by streamlining our development engineering and operations functions," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "The deep technical resources of the Rochester area combined with a diverse, technically skilled community make it another great location for Ocean Insight."
The Rochester facility expansion is one of several steps Ocean Insight has taken recently to expand its spectral engineering and production capabilities and strengthen its portfolio of photonics products, application expertise and customer support. Earlier this year, Ocean Insight acquired International Light Technologies, a leading producer of light measurement and detection systems. And in 2020, the company relocated its headquarters and operations to a 52,000-square-foot facility in Orlando, Fla., another U.S. photonics hub.
To learn more, screen the video at https://youtu.be/OZa-ZDZjA6o, visit OceanInsight.com or contact info@oceaninsight.com or +1 727-733-2447.
SOURCE Ocean Insight
