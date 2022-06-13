ñol

The Spirit Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to 44 Non-Profit Organizations in 2022

by PRNewswire
June 13, 2022 10:30 AM | 8 min read

Twenty South Florida charitable organizations receiving support

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation announces it has pledged $1 million to a total of 44 non-profit organizations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean for 2022. The donations fuel the Foundation's commitment to supporting its three key pillars: children and families, service members, and the environment.

"The Spirit Charitable Foundation believes change starts by giving back. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work, and it's so moving to be able to make a meaningful impact on so many great organizations across our network," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines.

The Foundation has committed more than $1 million in monetary donations in total this year toward the 43 organizations listed below.

Organization

City/Region

Mandy's Farm

Albuquerque

Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

Atlantic City

Freedom Ball

Atlanta

Mano Amig

Bogota, Colombia

Global Gardens

Boise

Luke's Wings

Baltimore

Black Girls Break Bread

Chicago

Earth Force

Denver

Kids Kicking Cancer

Detroit

Houston Children's Charity

Houston

Jamaica Reggae Girlz Foundation

Kingston, Jamaica

Habitat for Humanity

Las Vegas

Face Forward International

Los Angeles

Coalition for Asian American Children and Families 

La Guardia

Sachamama

Lima, Peru

Green Up Orlando

Orlando

Alpha Omega Veterans Services

Memphis

California Coastal Cleanup

Oakland – San Francisco

Foundation Pour la Protection de la Biodiversite Marine

Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Urban Roots

Reno

Our Little Roses

San Pedro Sula – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

The Nature Conservancy

San Jose, Costa Rica

Children Incorporated

San Jose, Costa Rica

Salt Lake City Fisher House

Salt Lake City

Adrienne Arsht Center

South Florida

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

South Florida

Boys and Girls Club of Broward County

South Florida

Broward Center for Performing Arts

South Florida

Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center

South Florida

Children's Aid Club

South Florida

Community Foundation of Broward

South Florida

Daisy Village

South Florida

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

South Florida

Honor Flight of South Florida

South Florida

Humane Society of Broward County

South Florida

Jack and Jill Children's Center

South Florida

Nova Southeastern Art Museum 

South Florida

PACE Center for Girls

South Florida

The First Tee of Broward

South Florida

Women in Distress

South Florida

YMCA of South Florida

South Florida

Dania Beach Patch

South Florida

Urban League of Broward County

South Florida

Fútbol con Corazón USA

South Florida

Donations are made through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations. The Foundation sends a heartfelt thanks to NexGen Aero, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney and all other sponsors of this year's The Spirit Open golf event in March 2022 who helped make these commitments a reality. Click here for more information about the Spirit Charitable Foundation.

About Spirit Airlines: 
Spirit Airlines SAVE is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-spirit-charitable-foundation-commits-1-million-to-44-non-profit-organizations-in-2022-301566643.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

