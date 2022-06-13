Wearable Injectors Market size worth $ 19.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising frequency of chronic diseases, technology breakthroughs, design development, increased concern about the dangers of needlestick injuries, and the restrictions on drug delivery with a simple syringe are all factors driving market expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wearable Injectors Market" By Type (On-Body Injectors, Off-Body Injectors), By Therapy (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Wearable Injectors Market size was valued at USD 5.02 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Wearable Injectors Market Overview

Injection devices that may be used at home for both administration and monitoring have become increasingly popular. Patients who utilize wearable injectors, safety syringes, and autoinjectors to manage chronic diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease use pharmaceuticals that are already developed for self-administration. Several new drug delivery devices and systems are expected to be released, which could aid in the repurposing of existing medications for the treatment of viral illnesses. Cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, and others, are one of the major causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The ability for a patient to wear a small, disposable device on their body during a subcutaneous injection of a large dose volume could reduce the need for less-understood technologies in development that aim to temporarily change the subcutaneous space to allow rapid injections of large dose therapies. As a result, all of these factors are projected to contribute to market expansion in the following decade.

Key Developments

In August 2021 , The results of a 52-subject human clinical trial with the BD Libertas Wearable Injector were released by BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company). The ready-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery system is designed to deliver pharmaceuticals such as biologics with viscosities up to 50 cP in 2-5 mL and 5-10 mL configurations and is now in the final stages of development.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Valeritas, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Amgen, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutic Corporation, Enable Injections, Ypsomed, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wearable Injectors Market On the basis of Type, Therapy, End-User, and Geography.

Wearable Injectors Market, By Type

On-Body Injectors



Off-Body Injectors

Wearable Injectors Market, By Therapy

Immuno-Oncology



Diabetes



Cardiovascular Diseases



Others

Wearable Injectors Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Home Care Settings



Clinics



Others

Wearable Injectors Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research