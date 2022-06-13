The World of Mobile for Tech & Entertainment is Here to Be Honored

15 Annual Media Excellence Awards Accepting Submissions for its 15th Season

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Media Excellence Awards, now in its 15th season and the premier awards for all things mobile tech and entertainment is NOW accepting submissions and with a brand new website!

For the past 15 years, the MEAs have made it our goal to provide opportunities for companies throughout the mobile ecosystem to get global recognition for their leadership, innovation, breakthrough technology and continued growth that plays an instrumental role of the evolution of mobile technology & entertainment.

The MEAs will continue to honor companies of all industries, regardless of their size. As in previous years, we will continue to offer increased exposure for extraordinary accomplishments by those working to advance our society through technology. Companies are working harder than ever today in order to pave a new world whilst maximizing their own success, and we are honored to celebrate to the best of the best at this year's MEAs!

Download Guidelines Here:

MEA Rules & Guidelines

Who is eligible to apply?

All organizations regardless of role or focus in industry

Industry leaders

Open to Global companies

Company's from start-ups to studios and brands

What are the categories?

Premier Awards: Humanitarian, Social Awareness, Industry Star, Industry Leader Award

Business Awards: Start-up, International, Breakout Trend of the Year, Crypto, Commerce, and NFTS, Delivery Platform, User Experience, Analytics & Data

Technology Awards: Best Mobile Product, Best Product, Artificial Intelligence, Connected Daily Lifestyle, Utility or Productivity Apps, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Metaverse,

Entertainment Awards: Entertainment Related Marketing Campaign, Original Content, Branded Experience, Live-Streaming & Video, Entertainment Apps, Sports, Games & eSports, Podcast

When is it due and when will winners be announced?

Due: October 15, 2022 by 11:59PM PST (ALL SUBMISSIONS AFTER OCTOBER 1, 2022 WILL BE SUBJECT TO A 75$ LATE FEE)

Finalists will be notified in November

Winners will be announced at annual MEA event taking place in January.

Entry fee is per submission. Companies may enter into as many categories as they wish, however only 1 category per submission is allowed

What do WINNERS get?

Personalized Crystal award per winning entry

Digital logo for royalty-free use online and in print for a year.

Issued press release announcing winners

Recognition on the Business Intelligence Website, social media outlets

Guest on Media Mavens Podcast

Opportunity to be highlighted in industry newsletter via an editorial piece written by a senior level executive of your company

How do we submit before late fees apply?

http://www.mediaxawards.com

You can see all our categories, submission requirements and submit directly at http://www.mediaxawards.com

For More Information on the Media Excellence Awards:

info@mediaxawards.com

310.276.2220

ABOUT THE MEA's:

The MEAs are recognized as one of the most influential award shows for mixed media, entertainment, and technology. Since we began, we've made it our goal to honor the innovation and leadership of these industries regardless of their strata, ranging from start-ups to international brands. Each year, our finalists represent the very best in multi-platform innovation, revolutionary entertainment, and technological breakthroughs happening all around the world. The MEAs do not just honor the companies behind these groundbreaking technologies. They celebrate the leaders of said companies, reminding the pivotal impact these individuals can have on the teams that are working tirelessly to improve and maintain the world we live in today. Be it a studio, brand, content provider, start-up, product, or something else entirely, it truly is an honor year after year to watch these rising stars launch and establish their places on the world stage as they rise to the top of their game.

