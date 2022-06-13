Insurance Navy Brings Fully Online Binded Non-Standard Car Insurance to Texas

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large part of Insurance Navy's customer base are policyholders of non-standard car insurance. Simply put, drivers have difficulty finding car insurance for standard rates and insurance providers due to risk. It's this approach that has helped Insurance Navy become one of the fastest-growing insurance brokers in Illinois due to its Chicagoland presence.
Insurance Navy's business in Houston is also picking up with the recent announcement of their fourth location. At the same time, Insurance Navy is happy to announce that they are offering fully binded non-standard car insurance online for drivers in Texas which is an industry first.
"Usually, drivers that need non-standard car insurance must make a visit to an office location or arrange a time with an agent," says Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Snieneh, "Binding insurance is a fancy way of saying that car insurance coverage can fully be bought online through an insurance provider's website. It's more convenient, automated, and also secure."
Non-standard car insurance is known for being in the most expensive tier for premiums. This can often be due to a driving history with mark-ups of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, several insurance claims in the past, a poor credit score or something as serious as a DUI. Another case of non-standard car insurance is if the insured policyholder doesn't own the car but drives it regularly and needs insurance for it. Young drivers who just got their drivers license also count as non-standard drivers in need of non-standard insurance.
Meanwhile, car insurance is becoming more digitized, especially in recent years. Insurance companies are reportedly automating their claims processes and monthly insurance premium payments to the point where their insured policyholders don't have to interact with them. Shopping for car insurance quotes is done entirely online with the insurance companies free quote calculators. Insurance Navy has followed suit with these advancements as well.
"Our business is based on the principle that car insurance should be easily accessible and affordable because it is often required by law, and following the law shouldn't be expensive. Offering fully binded non-standard car insurance in Texas is just the beginning. We're looking to do the same in other states we operate in." Snieneh says.
SOURCE Insurance Navy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.