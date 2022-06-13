Bright by Text Community Reaches 100k Families, Offering Free, Impactful Tips and Support to Parents Nationwide

DENVER, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting is: rewarding, exhausting, hilarious, and…simply put, challenging. After years of pandemic-related stress and uncertainty, parents–more than ever–are looking for ways to ensure that their young children's physical and mental health, educational, and developmental needs are met.
Bright by Text, a national non-profit, sends free text messages to parents across the country to guide and support caregivers and help give every child the brightest possible start in life.
The Bright by Text community has now grown to more than 100,000 families across the country. Parents receive free text messages, in English or Spanish, based on their child's exact age (prenatal through age 8) and the family's zip code.
Text messages provide tips, activities, videos and more. Topics include: communication, motor skills, language and literacy, social-emotional development, physical and mental health, brain development, STEM, safety, caregiver encouragement, and local events and resources for young children.
Content is developed in partnership with trusted expert organizations such as PBS KIDS, Sesame Street in Communities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Learn the Signs, Act Early campaign, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, No Kid Hungry, ZERO TO THREE, and more.
To sign up, parents can text the word BRIGHT to 274 448, or fill out a simple form at www.brightbytext.org/Families.
Bright by Text is proven to build nurturing caregiver-child relationships, strengthen families, promote a child's healthy development, and improve school readiness. An independent study of Bright by Text found that the service helps parents feel less overwhelmed, led to higher levels of verbal interaction between parents and children, and supported age-appropriate language development in children.
"Parenting can be overwhelming at times," said Jean McSpadden, President and CEO of Bright by Text. "Bright by Text helps parents with the everyday challenges of raising a child and preparing them to succeed in school and in life. We know this method works: 95% of Bright by Text subscribers say it makes them a more confident caregiver."
SOURCE Bright by Text
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
