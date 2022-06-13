Air Transat Adds Las Vegas To Its 2022-2023 Winter Program

- Majestic hotels, five-star dining and trade shows all easily accessible from Montreal
- Montreal-Los Angeles and Montreal-London flights now available year-round
- Return of flights to Havana, New Orleans and Tampa from Montreal
MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, is proud to add iconic Las Vegas to its roster of destinations available from Montreal this winter. Starting November 3, Air Transat will fly nonstop to more than 50 destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe this winter.
"Many Canadians are finally ready to take the trip they have been dreaming of over the past two years," says Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Vice President of Network, Revenue Management and Pricing. "On one hand, Las Vegas represents the creation of new opportunities for both leisure and business travel. On the other, with the return of direct flights to Havana, New Orleans and Tampa, we are proposing even more possibilities to explore sunny destinations. We are proud to offer our passengers a diverse flight network on four continents to not only meet, but continually exceed their expectations."
As of November 3, 2022, Air Transat will fly from Montreal to Las Vegas four times a week. This destination, renowned for its lively nightlife, large-scale concerts, and spectacular nearby national parks, also offers a multitude of business opportunities with its many trade shows and events.
Travellers looking for discovery and a change of scenery will appreciate the return of three sunny routes that were put on hold due to the pandemic – two in the U.S. and one in Cuba. The carrier is markedly consolidating its presence in the Florida and Cuban markets, both of which continue to remain popular destinations among Canadian travelers.
Therefore, Air Transat will fly from Montreal to New Orleans two times a week starting November 3, to Havana three times a week starting December 19, and to Tampa two times a week starting December 23.
To meet the growing interest of travellers for these destinations, Air Transat will upgrade its Montreal-London and Montreal-Los Angeles seasonal service to a year-round service starting in the fall of 2022, each with three weekly flights. In addition, the carrier will extend its Montreal-Marseille direct flights to until January 8, 2023, with two flights a week.
Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.
Recent distinctions and awards
- World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards
- Named to Forbes World's Best Employers List
- Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media
- Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights
