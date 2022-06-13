Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 14.22 | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynecological cancers are malignancies that originate in the female reproductive tract. Based on the origin, gynecological cancers are classified as cervical cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal cancer, peritoneal cancer, fallopian tube cancer, and vulvar cancer.

The gynecological cancers therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 14.22 from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.

Top Key players in Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Biocon Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

ImmunoGen Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Driver and Trend

The increasing incidence of gynecological cancers is driving the growth of the gynecological cancers therapeutics market. In the US, each year, about 71,500 new cases of gynecological cancers are diagnosed. The rising incidence can be attributed to risk factors such as obesity, viral infections, smoking, and immune system deficiency. This will drive the gynecological cancers therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of novel therapies is one of the key trends in the market. There are several novel hormonal therapies to prevent the recurrence of gynecological cancers, such as recurrent ovarian cancer. For instance, MEK162 from Array BioPharma is in Phase III of clinical trials for the treatment of low-grade serous ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancer. Such emerging novel therapies will drive the growth of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Split by Type

Uterine cancer: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of uterine cancer.



Ovarian cancer



Cervical cancer



Others

Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Split by Geography

North America : This region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes.

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market?

Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ImmunoGen Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

