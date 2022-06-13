'The Sandbox' Metaverse Agency PANGU Announces June 14 'PANGU ECOLAND' Exclusive NFT Drop

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asia Metaverse development solutions provider and officially appointed metaverse agency of The Sandbox, PANGU by Kenal ("PANGU"), today announced they will be launching the 'PANGU ECOLAND' NFT drop starting June 14th. NFT enthusiasts will be able to browse 30 high-quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience that will be available exclusively on The Sandbox.
PANGU and broader reach
Aside from being the official Metaverse Agency of The Sandbox, PANGU provides Metaverse centric strategic planning, business development and marketing solutions, NFTs and trading, gaming and social experience creation. The company's reach also expands into environmental sustainability, social engagement, education, NGOs and charity through themed interactions and asset creation.
PANGU ECOLAND exclusive NFT drop
Today's announcement of the PANGU ECOLAND NFT drop taps into the company's stated belief in environmental sustainability and its environmental awareness themed eco-land in The Sandbox Metaverse. The PANGU ECOLAND will have its first NFT drop on June 14th with the 30 high quality assets from the PANGU ECOLAND experience available exclusively on The Sandbox.
PANGU will also be announcing more NFTs and further expansion of the PANGU ECOLAND experience for NFT collectors to look forward to in the near future.
About PANGU & the Kenal Group
PANGU by Kenal is the Web3.0/Metaverse agency branch of the Kenal Group, a comprehensive creative agency providing all-rounded marketing solutions since 2008.
PANGU by Kenal is the new branch, providing a one-stop solution into the Web3.0 and Metaverse platform. Growing at an exponential pace, PANGU has already been recognised as the Metaverse Agency of The Sandbox Game, offering services from planning, creating and crafting unique experience and digital assets for our clients.
More information can be found on the company's website:
http://www.pangukenal.com/
SOURCE PANGU by Kenal
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.