State Hires Angela Armstrong as Chief Operating Officer

MADISON, Wis. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State is pleased to announce the hiring of Angela Armstrong as its Chief Operating Officer. She brings nearly 15 years of leadership expertise in the Revenue Cycle industry and most recently was the Vice President of RCM Operations & Client Success with a substantial, growth stage organization in healthcare revenue cycle.

"As we continue to rapidly expand our Self-Pay and Insurance Follow-Up services to the nation's leading healthcare providers, Angela brings a depth of experience to our team," said Tim Haag, president of State. "Both her strong leadership skills, combined with her people-skills and sense of humor, are a tremendous addition to our executive team and the State Family. She is already making a positive impact on our team and operations."

Armstrong holds multiple certifications including Certified Revenue Cycle Executive, Six Sigma Black Belt and is involved in several professional associations in the RCM industry. She brings significant expertise in improving service delivery performance and leveraging new technologies to improve performance and increase client satisfaction. She also brings significant expertise in the Insurance Denial/Discovery arena.

"State is a national leader in the healthcare receivables space, offering an innovative solution to improve providers' bottom line and patient satisfaction," said Armstrong. "Equally as important, they remain family-owned with a strong culture, ensuring we are focused on clients' long-term success. I am thrilled to be part of a growing team and look forward to fueling its expansion even further."

Armstrong holds a bachelor's degree in Business and Organization Leadership from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University. She resides in the Louisville, KY area with her husband Ryan and sons Nolan and Wyatt.

