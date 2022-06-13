INTROHIVE TO HOST WEBINAR FEATURING INDUSTRY ANALYST ANTHONY MCPARTLIN: B2B Vital Signs & The Science of Sales

Register today to learn how modern sales tech is empowering revenue teams to be insight-driven
FREDERICTON, NB, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the fastest growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, will be hosting a webinar at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Tuesday June 14th, featuring Forrester Industry Analyst, Anthony McPartlin, titled "B2B Vital Signs & The Science of Sales." McPartlin will share how modern sales tech is empowering revenue teams to be insight-driven. Hosted by Introhive's Global Head of Industry Strategy, Jeffery Parrish, this informational session will highlight ways business and technology sales, business development, and revenue operations leaders can harness insights to optimize both seller performance and buyer experience.
Historically, revenue teams have relied on lagging indicators and intuition in their sales approach, resulting in an unpredictable, reactive go to market motion. It's time to enter a new era where sales technology is evolving to support modern revenue teams with increased accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness.
Register for this engaging webinar here to learn the following:
- How to capture and transform buyer engagement data into actionable insights
- The types of insights that can be emitted and actioned
- How to evaluate the vendor landscape and identify the technology that is right for your organization
About Introhive
Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai
MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Renee Maler
Philosophy PR + Marketing
For Introhive
5104999746
renee@philosophypr.com
SOURCE Introhive
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.