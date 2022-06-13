The Pensacola Beach Hilton Presents a New Twist on Restaurant Menu QR Codes that Transports Diners Right Into the Kitchen

Innisfree Hotels' innovative menu technology creates a more visual dining experience

PENSACOLA, Fl. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innisfree Hotels is elevating the restaurant menu QR code by giving guests the chance to enjoy delicious cuisine while experiencing how it's made. The Hilton Hotel Pensacola Beach has recently added the no-touch menu technology to select featured food and beverage offerings, linking to videos of those items being expertly prepared by the Hilton culinary team.

"We're in the guest experience business, and we strive to bolster those experiences with exciting innovations, said Scott Ford, Director of Marketing for Innisfree Hotels. "By adding QR codes to featured items on our menus, we hope to make the dining experience both fun and informative."

QR (Quick Response) codes were developed in 1994 by Japanese automaker Denso Wave, but never really experienced large-scale adoption until the Covid-19 pandemic pushed society into more no-touch engagements.

These handy and contactless shortcuts quickly transformed restaurant menus into no-touch documents via a conveniently located code that customers could scan with their smartphone.

The menu preparation QR code is currently used by the Hilton's upscale sushi restaurant Bonsai, where diners can check out the preparation of Bonsai's signature dish, the hickory-smoked tuna maki roll, which adds a smoky Southern twist to the traditional Japanese sushi roll. Additionally, Sal De Mar, the Hilton's pool deck bar boasts a QR code video preparation of the bar's giant 40 oz. strawberry-jalapeño margarita.

Menus for each restaurant can be found at https://hiltonpensacolabeach.com/restaurant-directory/. For more information on Innisfree Hotel properties, visit https://innisfreehotels.com/.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hotel brands. Today, the company owns or manages 3,470 hotel rooms and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with 14 Gulf-front properties totaling 2,128 rooms.

Innisfree is a triple bottom line company, measuring success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and on the planet. To these ends, Innisfree strives to promote a culture of responsibility and service to humanity. A value-driven corporate culture enables the company to have a deeper understanding of the needs of its guests, partners and clients, resulting in service that ensures fun and memorable experiences.

In 2019, Innisfree was ranked as one of the nation's top Management Companies and top Owners & Developers by Hotel Business, the no. 1 hotel industry information source according to Harvey Research.

