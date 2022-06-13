Saving Axolotls from Extinction with Non Fungible Tokens

MEXICO CITY, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Axo Entertainment Group (Toronto, Ontario) and Dr. Luis Zambrano, biologist at Laboratorio de Restauración Ecológica (LRE) have joined forces to assist in the preservation and recovery of axolotls in their native Mexican habitat. Axolotls, of the salamander family, are near extinction in their homeland and require funding for research and conservation programs in an effort to improve the Mexican ecosystem as a whole.
Axo Entertainment Group will issue a limited number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on June 16, 2022 in support of the cause. Twenty-five percent of the profits from the sale of NFTs and associated royalty streams will be donated to Dr. Zambrano's organization to accelerate the preservation of axolotls.
NFT holders will combine to make up the Axo Fight Club. Each member of the Axo Fight Club will become adoptive parents of an axolotl under the watchful care of Dr. Zambrano's team who will provide updates on the status of each axolotl.
Axo Fight Club members will also have access to exclusive experiences such as: environmental outings and education, multi-city party events, celebrity engagement, a community forum, social members' gatherings, metaverse experiences and much more.
Founding partners Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, high-profile actors and philanthropists in Mexico, are major contributors and supporters of the project. Each is engaged in a multitude of personal initiatives to champion the cause.
For more information about the Axo Fight Club visit www.axofightclub.com; https://twitter.com/axofightclub and https://www.instagram.com/axofightclub. To learn about Dr. Zambrano's passion for preservation of the axolotl see his Ted Talk at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hccblbdXXuU.
SOURCE Axo Entertainment Group
