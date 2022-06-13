ARCADE1UP OFFERS THE BEST AT-HOME SPORTS EXPERIENCES FOR DAD

Make Father's Day Extra Special With a Gift Dad Really Wants -
NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION and GOLDEN TEE 3D Arcade Machines
MIAMI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the tie and boring coffee mug. This year, give dad the gift he really wants – the joy of playing his favorite sports games from the luxury of his living room or man cave! With Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, dad can make that putt or slam dunk without getting out of last year's gift – the dreaded bathrobe. Both are available now for last minute shopping – dad will never know! – at Arcade1up.com.
No need to duck and cover your head when dad yells "FORE!" with Golden Tee 3D. The number one bar arcade game for over two decades, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features eight games including World Class Bowling and Shuffle Shot. Sporting a sleek new design and online leaderboards, dad's game will be out of the bunker in no time.
Like the big man himself, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is larger than life, coming in at 67 inches with a 19-inch screen making it a conversation piece whether next to dad's recliner in the living room, his man cave or home office. Arcade1Up's largest machine yet, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION features three games – NBA JAM™, NBA JAM TOURNAMENT EDITION™ and NBA HANGTIME™ – and is WiFi enabled, allowing dad to join forces with up to three friends or family members at any time for a quick pick-up game or a championship-style match.
In addition to the best at-home retro sports collection, Arcade1Up has dozens of other nostalgia-infused offerings including Legacy Edition arcade machines of fan-favorite classics Atari Legacy Centipede, Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary and Bandai Namco Legacy Pac Mania. Arcade1up's Infinity Game Table™, a tabletop gaming experience for the whole family, with games including CLUE®, HARRY POTTER™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE®, SCRABBLE®, MONOPOLY®, CHUTES & LADDERS® and more.
Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION arcade machines retail for $699.99. Golden Tee 3D is available for purchase now, and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is currently up for pre-order with free shipping on both machines available through Father's Day and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION will start shipping in September.
Contact:
Robert Pellarin
robert@tastemakersllc.com
SOURCE Arcade1Up
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
