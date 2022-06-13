Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Forecast Report 2022: Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Consulting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors influencing the market for environmental consulting services currently include digital innovation and shifts in market landscape led by investment and policy. Another important focus area for environmental consultancies currently is ESG management and metrics. In a few countries like France for instance, it is now mandatory.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further reinforce the importance of ESG, given the growing global urgency around climate change. Recovery in construction sector and drive towards smart cities, and growing focus of countries to meet the sustainable development targets of the UN comprise major growth drivers for environmental consulting services.



The global market for Environmental Consulting Services estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Site Remediation Consulting Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water & Waste Management Consulting Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Environmental Consulting Services market. Site-remediation refers to the process of removal of polluted or contaminated soil, surface water, or groundwater, in order to minimize the impact on human beings or the environment. Various regulatory standards are in place that mandate remedial action to be undertaken in in case of pollution due to an environmental incident or past industrial activity. Amid anticipated positive trajectory in the global engineering & construction sector on the back of expected recovery in economic scenario and revival in spending patterns, demand for environmental consultancy services such as water & waste management is likely to revive in the post-COVID-19 period.



The Environmental Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 48.59% share in the global market. China is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses

COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

Digital Transformation Gains Momentum

Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant

Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring

UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations

Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

AI Redefines Consulting Services

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process

GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects

Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well

Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms

Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular

COVID-19 Implications for Activities Related to Environmental Due Diligence

Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

Smart Cities Emerge as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate World's Growing Population

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

