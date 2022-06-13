Inpixon Joins SAP® Partner Program, Offering Location Intelligence for Advanced RTLS-Enabled Industrial Automation

Membership in SAP's PartnerEdge Program Increases Customer Reach to Accelerate Deployment of Inpixon's Solutions
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® INPX, the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that INTRANAV, an Inpixon company, joined SAP's partner program as an SAP® PartnerEdge® – Build member. SAP is a market leader in enterprise application software.
The SAP partner program allows INTRANAV to share its extensive intellectual property portfolio and to market its smart factory, smart warehouse, and digital supply chain solutions to SAP's 440,000 customers worldwide. Program membership, among other benefits, allows Inpixon to offer its solutions through the SAP Store.
Andreas Radix, EVP, IIoT at Inpixon, commented, "Companies can benefit from location-based automation of system bookings, control and acceleration of warehouse processes from inbound to outbound, synchronization of production cycles, and control of transport conditions and shipments for resilient supply chain management, as well as target-performance comparison of lead times. Together with our enterprise hybrid-cloud integrations for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, we deliver real-time location system (RTLS) cloud solutions to our customers to fulfill their requirements for a strategic RTLS framework that optimizes industrial enterprise business processes for Industry 4.0."
Inpixon® INPX is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
General inquiries:
Inpixon Email: marketing@inpixon.com
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us
Media relations:
Offleash PR for Inpixon
Email: inpixon@offleashpr.com
Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com
SOURCE Inpixon
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.