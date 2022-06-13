The CRE Finance Council Names Leah Nivison As Chair of Executive Committee

At its Annual June Conference, CREFC Welcomes New Members to the Executive Committee and Board of Governors

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) announced today the selection of Leah Nivison, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, as the Chair of the CREFC Executive Committee and Board for 2022-2023 at its Annual Conference in New York City. Ms. Nivison is a 20-year veteran in the commercial real estate finance industry and has been actively involved in CREFC as a member for over 15 years. She succeeds outgoing Chair Eric Thompson, Senior Managing Director at KBRA.

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to lead the Executive Committee and Chair CREFC's Board for the coming year," said Ms. Nivison. "CREFC's work is critical in engaging the public on important issues, advocating for the interests of commercial real estate, and leading the next generation of investors, lenders and commercial real estate professionals. I look forward to leading the Executive Committee in the coming year and continuing the work that has been championed both by Eric Thompson and Lisa Pendergast."

"On behalf of CREFC, I'd like to extend my congratulations to Leah Nivison on her selection to lead the Executive Committee and Chair our Board of Governors. She has been a long-standing member of CREFC and her important voice in the industry will serve CREFC and the industry well as the country manages today's challenges, such as rising rates, inflation, and a potential slowdown in economic activity," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director of CREFC. "I'd also like to thank Eric for the significant time, effort and dedication he put forth as Chair over the last year; we are grateful for his leadership and commitment to our industry."

In addition to Ms. Nivison's transition, CREFC also announced the newest members of its Executive Committee for 2022-2023: Harris Trifon (Lord, Abbett and Co.) as Chair-Elect; Jan Sternin (Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC) as Vice Chair; Robert R. Foley (TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.) as Secretary; Adam A. Behlman (Starwood Property Trust) as Treasurer; Tobin Cobb (3650 REIT) as Membership Committee Chair; Gregory A. Cross (Venable LLP) as Policy Committee Chair; David A. Harrison (PNC/Midland Loan Services) as Program Committee Chair; Daniel Olsen (KeyBank Real Estate Capital) as Long Range Planning & Investment Committee Chair; and Laura Swihart (Dechert LLP) as Executive Committee At-Large Member.

The association also welcomes new members to its Board of Governors, including: Stefanos Arethas, Credit Suisse; Adam Behlman, Starwood Property Trust; Kim Diamond; Annemarie DiCola, Trepp, LLC; Shannon Erdmann, Apollo Global Management; Zach Freedman, Eightfold Real Estate Capital, L.P.; Jeehae Lee, Bridge Investment Group; Richard Slaton, Bank of America; Alan Todd, Bank of America; and Paul Vanderslice, Bank of Montreal.

"We at CREFC are excited to welcome the newest members of the Executive Committee and our Board of Governors. As we move into the next year, we look forward to working together as the voice of commercial real estate finance on key issues that are most important and directly impact our industry and its members," added Pendergast.

