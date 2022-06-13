The CRE Finance Council Names Leah Nivison As Chair of Executive Committee

At its Annual June Conference, CREFC Welcomes New Members to the Executive Committee and Board of Governors
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) announced today the selection of Leah Nivison, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, as the Chair of the CREFC Executive Committee and Board for 2022-2023 at its Annual Conference in New York City. Ms. Nivison is a 20-year veteran in the commercial real estate finance industry and has been actively involved in CREFC as a member for over 15 years. She succeeds outgoing Chair Eric Thompson, Senior Managing Director at KBRA.
"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to lead the Executive Committee and Chair CREFC's Board for the coming year," said Ms. Nivison. "CREFC's work is critical in engaging the public on important issues, advocating for the interests of commercial real estate, and leading the next generation of investors, lenders and commercial real estate professionals. I look forward to leading the Executive Committee in the coming year and continuing the work that has been championed both by Eric Thompson and Lisa Pendergast."
"On behalf of CREFC, I'd like to extend my congratulations to Leah Nivison on her selection to lead the Executive Committee and Chair our Board of Governors. She has been a long-standing member of CREFC and her important voice in the industry will serve CREFC and the industry well as the country manages today's challenges, such as rising rates, inflation, and a potential slowdown in economic activity," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director of CREFC. "I'd also like to thank Eric for the significant time, effort and dedication he put forth as Chair over the last year; we are grateful for his leadership and commitment to our industry."
In addition to Ms. Nivison's transition, CREFC also announced the newest members of its Executive Committee for 2022-2023: Harris Trifon (Lord, Abbett and Co.) as Chair-Elect; Jan Sternin (Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC) as Vice Chair; Robert R. Foley (TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.) as Secretary; Adam A. Behlman (Starwood Property Trust) as Treasurer; Tobin Cobb (3650 REIT) as Membership Committee Chair; Gregory A. Cross (Venable LLP) as Policy Committee Chair; David A. Harrison (PNC/Midland Loan Services) as Program Committee Chair; Daniel Olsen (KeyBank Real Estate Capital) as Long Range Planning & Investment Committee Chair; and Laura Swihart (Dechert LLP) as Executive Committee At-Large Member.
The association also welcomes new members to its Board of Governors, including: Stefanos Arethas, Credit Suisse; Adam Behlman, Starwood Property Trust; Kim Diamond; Annemarie DiCola, Trepp, LLC; Shannon Erdmann, Apollo Global Management; Zach Freedman, Eightfold Real Estate Capital, L.P.; Jeehae Lee, Bridge Investment Group; Richard Slaton, Bank of America; Alan Todd, Bank of America; and Paul Vanderslice, Bank of Montreal.
"We at CREFC are excited to welcome the newest members of the Executive Committee and our Board of Governors. As we move into the next year, we look forward to working together as the voice of commercial real estate finance on key issues that are most important and directly impact our industry and its members," added Pendergast.
SOURCE CRE Finance Council
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.