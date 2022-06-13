RoofersCoffeeShop® Announces Launch of MetalCoffeeShop™

RoofersCoffeeShop launches second Coffee Shop focused on Metal, brought to the industry by Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings.

SISTERS, Ore., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, celebrating 20 years as the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business announces a new website for the industry, MetalCoffeeShop™. Offering the same resources as RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), the new site will focus on metal construction including roofing, walls, gutters, HVAC and more.

MetalCoffeeShop offers a one-of-a-kind educational, informational and community experience for metal contractors and the metal industry - brought to you by Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings. This new Coffee Shop delivers the same industry-leading content wholly focused on metal construction while creating a unique online community for metal professionals overall.

"For twenty years RoofersCoffeeShop has offered one of the strongest online communities for roofing professionals," stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RCS president. "Working with Sherwin-Williams, we are thrilled to launch MetalCoffeeShop.com for the metal construction industry. We are proud to have metal associations including Metal Construction Association (MCA), Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) and METALCON, the leading metal conference, on the site where we can share their information along with thought leadership from manufacturers, distributors and service providers daily."

"Sherwin-Williams is committed to helping contractors grow their businesses within the metal market and this new online community is the ideal platform for us to help them achieve success," said Christian Zimprich, Marketing Manager for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings. "We were drawn to creating this digital community with RoofersCoffeeShop because of their construction knowledge and expertise, along with their demonstrated ability to bring news, information, education and learning opportunities to the industry. This will be a unique online community that will expand the knowledge of metal building products to the overall market."

In conjunction with Sherwin-Williams, leading metal construction product and service providers will share information for metal-focused contractors on new products, initiatives and services that improve the industry. With a focus on providing education for the growth and success of metal construction companies, the site offers thought leadership for ongoing metal construction business success. Supported by metal-focused social media and eNews, MetalCoffeeShop is opening a brand-new opportunity to build community, business and networking for metal contractors.

About RoofersCoffeeShop

As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is "Where the Industry Meets!" For more information, visit http://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.

About MetalCoffeeShop

MetalCoffeeShop is committed to being an advocate and supporter of the metal construction industry. With Sherwin-Williams and industry thought leader's contributions, the site supplies consistent information, education and networking avenues for all metal construction professionals. Visitors to the site will not only find education and information but thought-leading editorial, multimedia and Influencer content that elevates the metal construction industry. Like RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop is "Where the Metal Industry Meets!" For more information and involvement opportunities, visit http://www.metalcoffeeshop.com.

