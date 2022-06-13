Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 146.56 billion | ABB Ltd. and Andritz AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies RDEG technologies are technologies that are used to generate power using renewable energy sources such as solar PVs, wind, fuel cells, bioenergy, and small hydro for use at or near the site of generation.
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 146.56 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market report covers the following areas:
- Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market size
- Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market trends
- Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market industry analysis
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Caterpillar Inc., City Windmills Ltd., Doosan Corp., E.ON SE, Envision Energy USA Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Northern Power Systems Srl, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as 4-pole contactors for power switching, enclosures, and power supplies.
- Andritz AG - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as biomass boilers, gasifiers, and hydropower plants.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as megawatt-scale with hydrogen fuel cells.
- Bergey Wind Power Co. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as grid-tied turbines and off-grid turbines.
- Bloom Energy Corp. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as Hydrogen fuel cells and Biogas.
- Technology
- Solar PV: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Solar PV systems help in reducing the load on grid-connected power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities and are cost-effective and economical. These advantages will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: The region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The lack of reliable grid infrastructure will drive the growth of the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market in APAC during the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market vendors
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 146.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Caterpillar Inc., City Windmills Ltd., Doosan Corp., E.ON SE, Envision Energy USA Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Northern Power Systems Srl, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Andritz AG
- Exhibit 94: Andritz AG - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Andritz AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Andritz AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Andritz AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Bergey Wind Power Co.
- Exhibit 103: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Bloom Energy Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Canadian Solar Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 City Windmills Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: City Windmills Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: City Windmills Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: City Windmills Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Doosan Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Doosan Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Doosan Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Doosan Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
