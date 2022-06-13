Global Extensometer Market Report 2022-2027 - Various Mining Fields are Pushing the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extensometer Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Extensometer Market was valued at USD1406.37 Million in the year 2021 with Asia Pacific region leading the regional market share.
The report presents the analysis of Extensometer Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.
The extensometer market is primarily driven by growth of industry due to their usage in a variety of tensile tests which can be used to determine the yield and tensile strength, elongation, as well as strain ratio. Moreover, their wide usage in a variety of industries such as geotechnical environment for various mining fields are pushing the growth of the market for extensometers.
With rapid urbanization and increase in urban population, there has been a growth in manufacturing hubs worldwide pushing the market for extensometers globally. Additionally, the demand for natural resources is estimated to increase the demand for mining equipment for various survey and measurement applications.
The covid-19 had a massive impact on the global Extensometer market. There has been an overall lockdown in various industries such as mining and construction sectors which have been affected due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
All these led to a substantial reduction in the market growth of extensometer. However, as the world bounced back after the lockdown, there is an anticipation of increased demand for extensometer.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Mechatronics Inc.
- Tinius Olsen
- Zwick Roell Group
- 3R
- Shenzhen Wance Testing Machine Co., Ltd.
- Instron
- LIMESS Messtechnik und Software GmbH
- Quantum Geotechnic
- Reliant Technology
- Devco
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3 Global Extensometer Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Extensometer Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
5. Global Extensometer Market Segmentation - By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application
5.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Product
5.1.1 Non-Contact - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.1.1 Laser- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.1.2 Video- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2 Contact- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2.1 Sensor Arm- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2.2 Clip-On- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Chamber Testing Process
5.2.1 Automated Strain Management- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.2 Manual - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Application
5.3.1 Metals- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.2 Plastics - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.3 Advance Materials- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.4 Bio Materials - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.5 Composites- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6. Global Extensometer Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Region
7. North America Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)
7.1 North America Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume
7.2 North America Extensometer Market - Prominent Companies
7.3 Market Segmentation by Product (Non-Contact - Laser and Video) and Contact (Sensor Arm and Clip On))
7.4 Market Segmentation by Chamber Testing Process (Automated Strain Management and Manual)
7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Metals, Plastics, Advance Materials, Bio Materials, Composites and Others)
7.6 North America Extensometer Market: Country Analysis
7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Extensometer Market - By Country, By Value, 2027
7.8 Competitive Positioning of North America Extensometer Market: By Country
7.9 United States Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume
7.10 United States Extensometer Market Segmentation - (By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application)
7.11 Canada Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume
7.12 Canada Extensometer Market Segmentation - (By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application)
8. Europe Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)
9. Asia Pacific Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)
10. Latin America Extensometer Market
11. Middle East and Africa Extensometer Market
12. Global Extensometer Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Product, 2027
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Chamber Testing Process, 2027
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Application, 2027
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Region, 2027
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share Analysis
14.2 Porter Five Force Analysis
15. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paja5a
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.