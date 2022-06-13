5WPR Expands Sustainable Consumer Goods Practice Team of Experts

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of the sustainable consumer goods practice team of experts.
The sustainability team works across numerous consumer sectors, including food, beverage, home, beauty, and lifestyle practice areas as consumer demand for more sustainable offerings continues to rise. With this heightened focus, the team leverages key opportunities to build brand awareness and highlight the actions taken by these brands to create a healthier environment.
"Every day we are inspired by our expanding roster of clients, who offer sustainable practices and packaging, to do better for both people and planet," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The brands we work with are at the forefront of driving the mission of sustainability within their industries. In response to their growing efforts and the influx of sustainability-forward programs, we're thrilled to be expanding our team and services for this growing area within our agency."
5WPR's 2022 Consumer Culture Report found that 70% of respondents take it upon themselves to research if a company ethically and sustainably sources and produces, prior to purchasing.
5WPR excels in the category, launching innovative, purpose-driven brands to the U.S. market that focus on planet-minded and ethically-conscious clients year-round.
5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.
About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
Media Contact
Dara A. Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585
SOURCE 5W Public Relations
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.