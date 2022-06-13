CobbleStone® Recognized in CIOReview Vendor Viewpoint for Leading Education Contract Management Software

CobbleStone Software – a contract management software leader – is proud to be recognized in CIOReview's Vendor Viewpoint. CIOReview is a well-established publication that offers a bridge between enterprise IT vendors and buyers, including chief information officers and chief technology officers.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a contract management software leader – is proud to be recognized in CIOReview's Vendor Viewpoint. CIOReview is a well-established publication that offers a bridge between enterprise IT vendors and buyers, including chief information officers and chief technology officers.

CobbleStone is recognized by CIOReview as "a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years."

CobbleStone Contract Insight®, CobbleStone's leading-edge contract lifecycle management software – empowers contract managers and procurement professionals by streamlining contract lifecycle management processes with industry-leading tools – such as artificial intelligence with machine learning – within a user-friendly system.

"CobbleStone Contract Insight, our leading AI-enabled contract management software solution, provides the leading CLM software functionalities that educational institutions and systems need," says Mark Nastasi, President, and founder of CobbleStone Software.

"An easily searchable contract repository, contract financials and budget tools, compliance tracking, and integrated eProcurement are just some examples of the tools that can help educational institutions and universities meet and exceed their contract and procurement needs."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

