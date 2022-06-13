GLOBAL ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES ROBYN HOOD BEGINS PRODUCTION JUNE 20

Jessye Romeo (Pennyworth), Nykeem Provo (The Right One), Idrissa Sanogo (Titans), Daniela Kharlamova (The Boys), and Jonathan Langdon (Run The Burbs) Cast as the Rebellious Masked Group 'The Hood'

Re-Imagining of Classic Tale Created by Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X and Written By Chris Roberts is Set to Premiere on Global in 2023

From Boat Rocker, Creative Rain, Eleventh Hour Films and Luti Media, the Action Drama Films in the Toronto and Hamilton Area

Series Produced and Distributed Globally by Boat Rocker

For photography, please click here

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: bit.ly/3aMmOBg #RobynHood

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Following yesterday's exclusive announcement at Banff World Media Festival, Global confirms the start of production and casting details for new original scripted series, Robyn Hood. With filming beginning June 20 in the Toronto and Hamilton area, Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker, created by innovative music video director and filmmaker Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon), and written by award-winning screenwriter Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier).

Set to premiere on Global in the 2023 broadcast year, the eight-episode, one-hour contemporary re-imagining of the Robin Hood legend follows fearless heroine Robyn Loxley and anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop band, The Hood, as they call out injustices and fight for freedom and equality in the city of New Nottingham.

The heroic tale stars an aspiring cast including:

Jessye Romeo ( Pennyworth ) as Robyn Loxley , young rapper and leader of The Hood

( ) as , young rapper and leader of The Hood Nykeem Provo ( The Right One ) as Little John, Robyn's daring right hand man and member of The Hood

( ) as Little John, Robyn's daring right hand man and member of The Hood Idrissa Sanogo ( Titans ) as Alan A. Dale , The Hood's charming music producer

( ) as , The Hood's charming music producer Daniela Kharlamova ( The Boys ) as Much, a mechanical genius and The Hood's vocalist

( ) as Much, a mechanical genius and The Hood's vocalist Jonathan Langdon ( Run the Burbs ) as Tuck, The Hood's eccentric hacker

( ) as Tuck, The Hood's eccentric hacker Sydney Kuhne ( Kim's Convenience ) as Marian Fitzwalter , a determined lawyer

( ) as , a determined lawyer Ian Matthews ( The Hardy Boys ) as John Prince , a wealthy and villainous real estate tycoon in New Nottingham

( ) as , a wealthy and villainous real estate tycoon in New Nottingham Kira Guloien ( Murdoch Mysteries ) as The Sheriff, a strong willed and corrupt sheriff who runs a tight surveillance in New Nottingham

( ) as The Sheriff, a strong willed and corrupt sheriff who runs a tight surveillance in New Nottingham Manuel Rodriguez ( Black Summer ) as Guy Gisbourne , a ruthless criminal kingpin and rapper

( ) as , a ruthless criminal kingpin and rapper Lisa Michelle Cornelius (Chucky) as activist Tressie Loxley , Robyn's mother

"With cameras ready to roll on Global's newest original scripted series Robyn Hood, we look forward to collaborating with our talented production partners Boat Rocker, Creative Rain, Eleventh Hour Films, and Luti Media, to bring this contemporary story to life," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "Fueled by Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X's passion for this raw and vibrant original concept, combined with the dynamic lineup of young actors cast to play these gripping characters, viewers can expect to be blown away by this modern new series."

Robyn Hood follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood, is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. She lives in Sherwood Towers, a community of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham, where the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving an ever-widening gap between the rich and everyone else.

When Robyn finds herself fighting for her home and her family against local property developer John Prince and The Sheriff of New Nottingham, Robyn and her band The Hood decide to fight back, righting the wrongs of the corrupt elite to give back to the people.

Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon) for Creative Rain, Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), Kerry Appleyard (Orphan Black, X-Company) for Boat Rocker, Jill Green (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) for Eleventh Hour Films, and Luti Fagbenle (Maxxx) for Luti Media, with Boat Rocker handling global distribution. For Corus, Kathleen Meek is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#RobynHood

Twitter:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/globaltv/

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker BRMI is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.