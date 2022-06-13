Global Consumer Goods Company Ergode Adds New Brand to Online Portfolio

Ergode Group Companies Acquires Herbal Concepts Stepping into Natural Healing Segment

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergode, Inc. (Ergode) a global consumer goods company announced the successful acquisition of Herbal Concepts marking its 10th brand acquisition in less than 2 years. Awarded as one of Financial Times, 2021 Fastest Growing Companies in America, and over $140M in revenue, Ergode continues to actively grow adding new brands to build its online portfolio.

The acquisition of Herbal Concepts marks Ergode's entrance into the natural healing market segment. Over the last 20+ years, Herbal Concepts developed a wide selection of 100% natural herbal wraps designed to provide overall well-being and reduction from stress, tension, aches, pain, illness, or injury. Filled with physician-formulated combinations of herbs and grains, Herbal Concepts wraps provide natural hot and cold aromatherapy to its customers.

"Ergode is focused on showcasing small brands in an omni-channel world," said Rupesh Sanghavi, Ergode founder and CEO. "As an entrepreneur, starting Ergode in my home and now a $140M employing over 650 people,, I want to bring local products to a global world while lifting up entrepreneurs to achieve their wildest dreams. We are pleased to welcome Herbal Concepts to our portfolio and look forward to elevating their business to new heights."

Herbal Concept Founder President, Chris Lindsay said, "The sale of Herbal concepts was a very personal decision as I have dedicated 30 years of my life to this business. Ergode was able to demonstrate an exciting growth opportunity for Herbal Concepts and gained my trust in the process. We plan to grow the brand exponentially through online and brick and mortar channels worldwide."

About Ergode

Founded in 2007, Ergode has quickly become a leading global consumer products company empowering small brands with its four engines for growth - finance, marketing, technology, and expertise. Partnering with 2,500+ brands, managing an operational scale of more than 5M products annually and nearly 30,000 square feet of global warehouse space, Ergode is helping brand owners elevate their businesses to new heights they couldn't achieve on their own. Ergode is one of the fastest-growing brand aggregators in North America. Under Ergode's management, small and medium brands not only compete with premium household labels but also become brands consumers trust. Ergode brands include Malco Modes, Red Cup Living, Keeble Outlets, Vizari Sports, and Store Indya. For more information visit www.ergode.com .

About Herbal Concepts

Founded on a belief that quality natural pain relief alternatives help keep our physical, mental, and emotional well-being in balance, Herbal Concepts is a 25-year-old therapeutic care products manufacturer. Made of 100 percent natural elements the patented herbal wraps are meant for comforting physical stress, tension, aches, or pain. Herbal Concepts products do not use any chemicals and offer both heat and cold therapy to improve circulation, relieve stiffness, alleviate pain, and ease swelling. For more information visit www.herbalconcepts.com .

