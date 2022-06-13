The Quiz that Grew the Female Entrepreneur Association to a 5,000+ Member Community

FEA Now Generates $235,000 in MONTHLY Membership Income
AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrie Green, Founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association (FEA), partnered with The ASK Method Company, a four-time INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company, to build a Quiz Funnel that produced massive list growth, contributing to FEA's now 5,000+ member community. At $47/month per member, the Female Entrepreneur Association generates $235,000 in monthly recurring revenue, in addition to offering products and courses to women entrepreneurs.
"Before the quiz, we really didn't know who our audience was," says Carrie Green of FEA. "We wanted to be able to understand where they are in their journey so we could serve them so much better."
Watch Carrie Green's story here: https://askmethod.com/qf22cs08/
To date, over 110,000 people have taken FEA's Quiz, "Will You Build a Wildly Successful Business?" which gives quiz takers an action plan to build the business of their dreams based on their unique results.
"What Carrie is doing is brilliant," says Ryan Levesque, Founder & CEO of The ASK Method Company. "The Quiz is her top-of-funnel strategy for everything in her business, allowing her to better serve people right from the start. When people have a first impression of you from a place of service, it sets things up to build an incredible long-standing relationship."
The ASK Method® Company is a 4x Inc. 5000 company, and was most recently named the #7 fastest growing company in Austin, Texas, and the #50 fastest growing educational company in the USA. The ASK Method® Company is led by an international and diverse team of over 70 men and women around the world who support customers and clients all over the globe. The company and its founders have been featured in some of the largest media publications in the world, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Los Angeles Times, Harvard Business Review and USA Today. CEO and co-founder Ryan Levesque has written two national bestselling books, including Ask, which was named the #1 Marketing Book of the year in 2017 by Inc. Magazine.
Its sister company, Bucket.io, is a SaaS Market Segmentation platform that enables marketers and entrepreneurs to build multi-step Segmentation Funnels including Quizzes, Assessments, Questionnaires, and Surveys complete with branching logic and outcome mapping. Bucket.io was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021.
Please contact Trey Sheneman at 615-715-7267 or via email: 338528@email4pr.com.
SOURCE The ASK Method Company
