Unexpected Surprises of the No Surprises Act - Challenges for Protecting and Growing Your Medical Practice

Upcoming webinar and panel discussion to offer insight and solutions in wake of new federal regulations
BALTIMORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare marketing, strategy and research firm, and Withum, a technology-driven advisory and accounting firm, are hosting an upcoming panel discussion on The No Surprises Act, and the challenges it will present for medical practices.
The webinar, Unexpected Surprises of the No Surprises Act, will be held on Monday, June 27 from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., ET. Registration is required to attend, by visiting Withum.com.
Designed to end surprise medical bills for consumers, the new federal regulation is ushering in a unknown era for medical practices that threatens their ongoing financial health and stability.
As a result, the provider community will now fall into two camps in how they choose to respond to these new challenges. Market takers will passively accept the impact without making critical changes to their practice operations, while market makers will respond proactively to the new legislation, forging ahead with an invigorated and effective growth mindset.
During this panel discussion, physician executive leaders, Withum, and healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners will unpack the issues and share how successful practices are overcoming the challenges and becoming market makers.
Presenters will include Domenic Segalla, market leader for Withum; Dan D'Orazio, CEO Sage Growth Partners; Reza Karimi, MD, Neurosurgeon, New Jersey Brain and Spine; and John Abrahams, MD, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York.
"Physician practices continue to face unprecedented challenges and regulations that have an impact on their business. The No Surprises Act poses a significant change to their reimbursement and financial standing," said Dan D'Oarzio. "It is vital for providers and administrators to proactively evaluate strategies to respond to these market changes and ensure practice health and financial stability."
Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, Syft, and iN2L. For more information, visit sage-growth.com
Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm committed to helping clients be more profitable, efficient and productive in today's complex business environment. Founded in 1974 with headquarters in Princeton, NJ, the firm has additional offices in major cities and financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network, with an international reach to over 150 countries worldwide. Serving businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale, we provide the expert advice and innovative solutions you need to Be in a Position of StrengthSM in today's fast-paced, tech-driven world. Get to know us at www.withum.com.
For More Information
John Gonda
616-309-4888
jgonda@sage-growth.com
SOURCE Sage Growth Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.