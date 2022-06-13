Bill McCarthy and Mark Lynch Elected to Appian Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian APPN today announced two additions to the Appian Board of Directors. Bill McCarthy, former Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Infoblox, and Mark Lynch, most recently Chief Financial Officer at Appian, have been elected to join the board to help guide the company's strategy and growth.
McCarthy has more than 30 years in sales and operations. Prior to Infoblox, he was Area Vice President for the Americas in Cisco's Service Provider business. He currently serves as an independent board member for Zift Solutions, as an advisory board member for Bull City Ventures, and as a board member of Iron Academy boy's school in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lynch served as Appian CFO from October 2008 to March 2022. Prior to Appian, he was CFO at MicroStrategy, and prior to that, CFO at World Airways. In addition, he was Vice President of Finance at Intellidata. Lynch was named CFO of the year in 2010 by the Washington Business Journal and Public Company CFO of the year in 2018 by the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
"Mark and Bill are talented executives with decades of industry experience. They also have deep experience at Appian, as CFO and an advisor to the board. I'm excited about the value they will bring as directors," said Matt Calkins, CEO at Appian.
Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
